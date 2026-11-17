Elizabeth Irene Brown Klima passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

She took pleasure in singing in the choir at Calvary Baptist Church, going on mission trips and doing sewing projects. She worked many years at K-Mart and Chick-fil-A.

She was preceded in death by husband, William C. Klima; parents, John H. and Rosa Mae Brown; brother John E. Brown and wife Brenda; sister, Betty Gervin and husband Bobby and by daughter-in-law, Laurie Klima.

Survivors: sons, David Douglas and William Carl; grandchildren, Katherine, Lauren and Amelia Klima.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Calvary Baptist Missions Fund.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, November 19, 2026, between the hours of 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church 163 N. Jefferson Circle Oak Ridge, TN, 37830. Funeral service will be held at 6:00pm at the church. Graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 11:00am at Bookwalter Cemetery 4300 Central Ave. Pike Knoxville, TN.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Klima family.

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