Election Night 2026: Anderson and Roane County Results

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BBB-TV election recap — November 3, 2026

Republican Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s race for governor Tuesday, while voters across Anderson and Roane counties also chose local leaders and weighed in on congressional and legislative contests.

In the national midterms, The Associated Press reported that Democrats won control of both the U.S. House and Senate. In Tennessee, however, Republicans held the governor’s office and won the local congressional races covered in this recap. apnews.com

All vote totals below are unofficial. The Anderson County report was generated at 11:07 p.m. and showed all 30 polling places reporting. The Roane County report was generated at 9:33 p.m. The Morgan County governor and State House District 41 figures provided to BBB-TV were labeled 92% reporting. County and district totals may have been reported at different times. www.acelection.com

Tennessee governor

Republican Marsha Blackburn won the race to succeed Governor Bill Lee. Statewide unofficial results reported by the Tennessee Municipal League showed Blackburn with 957,136 votes, Democrat Jerri Green with 902,953, and independent David Hatley with 195,564. Blackburn will become Tennessee’s first woman governor. tennesseestar.com

CandidateAndersonRoaneMorgan*Statewide
Marsha Blackburn11,2239,9543,139957,136
Jerri Green9,9895,3641,020902,953
David Hatley2,3091,934715195,564

*Morgan County’s figures were labeled 92% reporting.

Anderson County’s other governor totals were Lauren Pinkston, 164; Dean Brewer, 89; Ray Brown, 67; Wendell Jackson, 44; Misam Abidi, 23; Robert C. Vick, 14; Dave Seeman, 12; Eddie Lee Murphy, 11; L. Webb Taylor, 10; Charles Van Morgan, 6; Victor L. Scoggin, 4; and Karl Knox Smithson, 2.

Roane County’s other totals were Lauren Pinkston, 176; Ray Brown, 51; Dean Brewer, 43; Eddie Lee Murphy, 30; Wendell Jackson, 24; Robert C. Vick, 21; Misam Abidi, 16; Charles Van Morgan, 12; Dave Seeman, 10; Karl Knox Smithson, 6; L. Webb Taylor, 6; and Victor L. Scoggin, 4. Roane also reported 62 unassigned write-in votes. www.acelection.com

U.S. Senate

Republican Bill Hagerty won another term in the U.S. Senate. AP results showed Hagerty with 1,138,407 votes statewide, compared with 886,911 for Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, with approximately 99% reported in the cited results. Fox News Tennessee Elections

CandidateAndersonRoane
Bill Hagerty13,66312,085
Marquita Bradshaw9,5215,018
Tharon Chandler8578
Andrew Gerena9648
Jeremy Dean Hearn5838
Robert Jones15476
James William Macon III4116
Yoshi D. Matthews1623
David Sutman Jr.2630
Catherine “Barcy” Whitson2863
Unassigned write-ins23

U.S. House of Representatives

District 3

Republican Congressman Chuck Fleischmann won another term. Districtwide unofficial returns listed Fleischmann with 136,110 votes and Democrat Anna Golladay with 95,051. ballotpedia.org

CandidateAndersonRoaneDistrictwide
Chuck Fleischmann13,76711,992136,110
Anna Golladay9,2484,93795,051
Dean Arnold1751532,136
Rodney Joe King170761,207
Jean Howard-Hill9877923
Donnie Lynn Ownby9563527
Edward John Roland3332404

Roane County also reported 27 unassigned write-in votes.

Republican Johnny Garrett won the open District 6 congressional race. The Morgan County figures supplied to BBB-TV and the reported districtwide totals were:

CandidateMorgan CountyDistrictwide
Johnny Garrett3,675120,950
Mike Croley942113,177
Christopher B. Monday642,707
Angus Purdy271,390

The districtwide numbers were reported as unofficial. tennessee2026election.com

Tennessee General Assembly

State Senate District 5 — Anderson County vote. This is to replace Lt. Governor Randy McNally

CandidateAnderson votes
Jimmy Matlock13,535
David Miller9,697

State House District 32 — Roane County vote

CandidateRoane votes
Jack L. Stockton11,274
Ali Simpson4,190
Unassigned write-ins34

State House District 33 — Anderson County vote

CandidateAnderson votes
Rick Scarbrough11,571
Anne Backus8,631

State House District 41

Republican Ed Butler led the districtwide unofficial count with 13,744 votes, compared with 4,268 for Democrat R. Jason Goodman. The districtwide count includes votes outside the three counties shown below. ttc.tml1.org

CandidateAndersonRoaneMorgan*Districtwide
Ed Butler2,3616663,85113,744
R. Jason Goodman9142481,0664,268

*Morgan County’s figures were labeled 92% reporting. Roane also reported two unassigned write-ins. www.acelection.com

Tennessee constitutional amendments

Voters in both Anderson and Roane counties supported all three proposed amendments in the unofficial county totals.

AmendmentAnderson yesAnderson noRoane yesRoane no
Amendment 116,4317,00111,6724,330
Amendment 215,8787,09713,0394,158
Amendment 317,8785,10714,1462,984

Statewide returns also showed more yes than no votes on each proposal. Those county figures alone do not establish the amendments’ statewide outcomes, which are subject to Tennessee’s constitutional approval requirements. www.acelection.com

Local races

Oak Ridge

City Council — four seats

Combining the Anderson and Roane County reports, Joe Gaddis, Charlie Hensley, Ellen Smith and Warren Gooch were the top four vote-getters.

CandidateAndersonRoaneCombined
Joe Gaddis4,8631,1866,049
L.C. “Charlie” Hensley4,5481,1745,722
Ellen D. Smith4,6401,0115,651
Warren Gooch4,2311,0995,330
Greta Stoutt Ownby3,7409104,650
Steve Duncan3,4318674,298

Roane County also reported 52 unassigned write-in votes.

Board of Education — three seats

CandidateAndersonRoaneCombined
Laura McLean5,8691,3427,211
Erin S. Webb5,4811,3116,792
Heather G. Hartman5,0861,4436,529

Roane County also reported 84 unassigned write-in votes. www.acelection.com

Oliver Springs

The following unofficial alderman totals combine the Anderson and Roane reports with the Morgan County figures supplied to BBB-TV. For mayor and Ward 1, Morgan County figures were not supplied, so those totals cover Anderson and Roane only.

Race and candidateAndersonRoaneMorganTotal shown
Mayor
Jason Stiltner526153Not available679
Alderman, Ward 1
Tasha Brantley473139Not available612
Alderman, Ward 2
Robert Langford IV2607931370
Maurice Walker2307040340
Alderman, Ward 4
Teresa O. Van Hook2567741374
Rusty Phillips2447229345

The supplied Ward 4 table displayed “1% reporting”; Brad subsequently indicated the Morgan figures were complete. Roane’s report labels that contest “Alderman” without a ward number, while Anderson identifies it as Ward 4. www.acelection.com

Clinton

Scott Burton led the three-candidate race for Clinton mayor with 1,525 votes.

Race and candidateVotes
Mayor
Scott Burton1,525
Stephen McNally1,123
Delanie Davis372
City Council, Ward 1
Rick Meredith1,661
Andrea Townsend1,106
City Council, Ward 2
Brian D. Hatmaker2,222
City Council, Ward 3
Wendy Maness1,843
Cathie Auxier653
Board of Education, Ward 2 — two seats
Curtis W. Isabell1,987
Timothy A. Bible1,426
Board of Education, Ward 3
Zach Farrar2,247

Norris

Five candidates appeared in the race for five Norris City Council seats.

CandidateVotes
Charles P. Nicholson467
Zach Cross439
Travis Honeycutt429
Bill Grieve425
Alex Munro418

Anderson County Commission and constable

In the District 8 County Commission race for an unexpired term, Democrat Gina Grubb received 2,190 votes to Republican Don A. Layton’s 1,583.

In the District 2 constable race, where the report said no candidate qualified for the ballot and voters could choose two, write-in candidate Joseph Walker received 2 votes. www.acelection.com

Rocky Top

These are Anderson County votes only; Rocky Top also extends into Campbell County.

Race and candidateAnderson votes
Mayor — Kerry Templin179
City Council — Jeff Gilliam152
City Council — Joe Tackett120

Kingston

Tim Neal received 1,718 votes for mayor. The report also listed 39 unassigned write-in votes.

In the race for three City Council seats, Philip Bredwell, Zack Nitzschke and Phillip Martin were the top three vote-getters. Martin led Levi Parish by four votes in the unofficial election-night report.

City Council candidateVotes
Philip Bredwell1,168
Zack Nitzschke705
Phillip Martin545
Levi Parish541
Robert Sparkes518
Trey Coley477
Barry Burton464
Jeff Gardner453
Unassigned write-ins30

Rockwood

Jason Jolly received 849 votes for mayor; the report listed 52 unassigned write-in votes.

For the three City Council seats, Butch Evans, Larry Davis and Mike Reed were the leading candidates.

City Council candidateVotes
Thomas R. “Butch” Evans Jr.702
Larry “Coach” Davis603
Mike Reed502
Mike Fuller482
Erica Williams251
Edward B. Greif164
Unassigned write-ins36

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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