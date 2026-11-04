Election Night 2026: Anderson and Roane County Results

BBB-TV election recap — November 3, 2026
Republican Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s race for governor Tuesday, while voters across Anderson and Roane counties also chose local leaders and weighed in on congressional and legislative contests.
In the national midterms, The Associated Press reported that Democrats won control of both the U.S. House and Senate. In Tennessee, however, Republicans held the governor’s office and won the local congressional races covered in this recap. apnews.com
All vote totals below are unofficial. The Anderson County report was generated at 11:07 p.m. and showed all 30 polling places reporting. The Roane County report was generated at 9:33 p.m. The Morgan County governor and State House District 41 figures provided to BBB-TV were labeled 92% reporting. County and district totals may have been reported at different times. www.acelection.com
Tennessee governor
Republican Marsha Blackburn won the race to succeed Governor Bill Lee. Statewide unofficial results reported by the Tennessee Municipal League showed Blackburn with 957,136 votes, Democrat Jerri Green with 902,953, and independent David Hatley with 195,564. Blackburn will become Tennessee’s first woman governor. tennesseestar.com
|Candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Morgan*
|Statewide
|Marsha Blackburn
|11,223
|9,954
|3,139
|957,136
|Jerri Green
|9,989
|5,364
|1,020
|902,953
|David Hatley
|2,309
|1,934
|715
|195,564
*Morgan County’s figures were labeled 92% reporting.
Anderson County’s other governor totals were Lauren Pinkston, 164; Dean Brewer, 89; Ray Brown, 67; Wendell Jackson, 44; Misam Abidi, 23; Robert C. Vick, 14; Dave Seeman, 12; Eddie Lee Murphy, 11; L. Webb Taylor, 10; Charles Van Morgan, 6; Victor L. Scoggin, 4; and Karl Knox Smithson, 2.
Roane County’s other totals were Lauren Pinkston, 176; Ray Brown, 51; Dean Brewer, 43; Eddie Lee Murphy, 30; Wendell Jackson, 24; Robert C. Vick, 21; Misam Abidi, 16; Charles Van Morgan, 12; Dave Seeman, 10; Karl Knox Smithson, 6; L. Webb Taylor, 6; and Victor L. Scoggin, 4. Roane also reported 62 unassigned write-in votes. www.acelection.com
U.S. Senate
Republican Bill Hagerty won another term in the U.S. Senate. AP results showed Hagerty with 1,138,407 votes statewide, compared with 886,911 for Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, with approximately 99% reported in the cited results. Fox News Tennessee Elections
|Candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Bill Hagerty
|13,663
|12,085
|Marquita Bradshaw
|9,521
|5,018
|Tharon Chandler
|85
|78
|Andrew Gerena
|96
|48
|Jeremy Dean Hearn
|58
|38
|Robert Jones
|154
|76
|James William Macon III
|41
|16
|Yoshi D. Matthews
|16
|23
|David Sutman Jr.
|26
|30
|Catherine “Barcy” Whitson
|28
|63
|Unassigned write-ins
|—
|23
U.S. House of Representatives
District 3
Republican Congressman Chuck Fleischmann won another term. Districtwide unofficial returns listed Fleischmann with 136,110 votes and Democrat Anna Golladay with 95,051. ballotpedia.org
|Candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Districtwide
|Chuck Fleischmann
|13,767
|11,992
|136,110
|Anna Golladay
|9,248
|4,937
|95,051
|Dean Arnold
|175
|153
|2,136
|Rodney Joe King
|170
|76
|1,207
|Jean Howard-Hill
|98
|77
|923
|Donnie Lynn Ownby
|95
|63
|527
|Edward John Roland
|33
|32
|404
Roane County also reported 27 unassigned write-in votes.
Republican Johnny Garrett won the open District 6 congressional race. The Morgan County figures supplied to BBB-TV and the reported districtwide totals were:
|Candidate
|Morgan County
|Districtwide
|Johnny Garrett
|3,675
|120,950
|Mike Croley
|942
|113,177
|Christopher B. Monday
|64
|2,707
|Angus Purdy
|27
|1,390
The districtwide numbers were reported as unofficial. tennessee2026election.com
Tennessee General Assembly
State Senate District 5 — Anderson County vote. This is to replace Lt. Governor Randy McNally
|Candidate
|Anderson votes
|Jimmy Matlock
|13,535
|David Miller
|9,697
State House District 32 — Roane County vote
|Candidate
|Roane votes
|Jack L. Stockton
|11,274
|Ali Simpson
|4,190
|Unassigned write-ins
|34
State House District 33 — Anderson County vote
|Candidate
|Anderson votes
|Rick Scarbrough
|11,571
|Anne Backus
|8,631
State House District 41
Republican Ed Butler led the districtwide unofficial count with 13,744 votes, compared with 4,268 for Democrat R. Jason Goodman. The districtwide count includes votes outside the three counties shown below. ttc.tml1.org
|Candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Morgan*
|Districtwide
|Ed Butler
|2,361
|666
|3,851
|13,744
|R. Jason Goodman
|914
|248
|1,066
|4,268
*Morgan County’s figures were labeled 92% reporting. Roane also reported two unassigned write-ins. www.acelection.com
Tennessee constitutional amendments
Voters in both Anderson and Roane counties supported all three proposed amendments in the unofficial county totals.
|Amendment
|Anderson yes
|Anderson no
|Roane yes
|Roane no
|Amendment 1
|16,431
|7,001
|11,672
|4,330
|Amendment 2
|15,878
|7,097
|13,039
|4,158
|Amendment 3
|17,878
|5,107
|14,146
|2,984
Statewide returns also showed more yes than no votes on each proposal. Those county figures alone do not establish the amendments’ statewide outcomes, which are subject to Tennessee’s constitutional approval requirements. www.acelection.com
Local races
Oak Ridge
City Council — four seats
Combining the Anderson and Roane County reports, Joe Gaddis, Charlie Hensley, Ellen Smith and Warren Gooch were the top four vote-getters.
|Candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Combined
|Joe Gaddis
|4,863
|1,186
|6,049
|L.C. “Charlie” Hensley
|4,548
|1,174
|5,722
|Ellen D. Smith
|4,640
|1,011
|5,651
|Warren Gooch
|4,231
|1,099
|5,330
|Greta Stoutt Ownby
|3,740
|910
|4,650
|Steve Duncan
|3,431
|867
|4,298
Roane County also reported 52 unassigned write-in votes.
Board of Education — three seats
|Candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Combined
|Laura McLean
|5,869
|1,342
|7,211
|Erin S. Webb
|5,481
|1,311
|6,792
|Heather G. Hartman
|5,086
|1,443
|6,529
Roane County also reported 84 unassigned write-in votes. www.acelection.com
Oliver Springs
The following unofficial alderman totals combine the Anderson and Roane reports with the Morgan County figures supplied to BBB-TV. For mayor and Ward 1, Morgan County figures were not supplied, so those totals cover Anderson and Roane only.
|Race and candidate
|Anderson
|Roane
|Morgan
|Total shown
|Mayor
|Jason Stiltner
|526
|153
|Not available
|679
|Alderman, Ward 1
|Tasha Brantley
|473
|139
|Not available
|612
|Alderman, Ward 2
|Robert Langford IV
|260
|79
|31
|370
|Maurice Walker
|230
|70
|40
|340
|Alderman, Ward 4
|Teresa O. Van Hook
|256
|77
|41
|374
|Rusty Phillips
|244
|72
|29
|345
The supplied Ward 4 table displayed “1% reporting”; Brad subsequently indicated the Morgan figures were complete. Roane’s report labels that contest “Alderman” without a ward number, while Anderson identifies it as Ward 4. www.acelection.com
Clinton
Scott Burton led the three-candidate race for Clinton mayor with 1,525 votes.
|Race and candidate
|Votes
|Mayor
|Scott Burton
|1,525
|Stephen McNally
|1,123
|Delanie Davis
|372
|City Council, Ward 1
|Rick Meredith
|1,661
|Andrea Townsend
|1,106
|City Council, Ward 2
|Brian D. Hatmaker
|2,222
|City Council, Ward 3
|Wendy Maness
|1,843
|Cathie Auxier
|653
|Board of Education, Ward 2 — two seats
|Curtis W. Isabell
|1,987
|Timothy A. Bible
|1,426
|Board of Education, Ward 3
|Zach Farrar
|2,247
Norris
Five candidates appeared in the race for five Norris City Council seats.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Charles P. Nicholson
|467
|Zach Cross
|439
|Travis Honeycutt
|429
|Bill Grieve
|425
|Alex Munro
|418
Anderson County Commission and constable
In the District 8 County Commission race for an unexpired term, Democrat Gina Grubb received 2,190 votes to Republican Don A. Layton’s 1,583.
In the District 2 constable race, where the report said no candidate qualified for the ballot and voters could choose two, write-in candidate Joseph Walker received 2 votes. www.acelection.com
Rocky Top
These are Anderson County votes only; Rocky Top also extends into Campbell County.
|Race and candidate
|Anderson votes
|Mayor — Kerry Templin
|179
|City Council — Jeff Gilliam
|152
|City Council — Joe Tackett
|120
Kingston
Tim Neal received 1,718 votes for mayor. The report also listed 39 unassigned write-in votes.
In the race for three City Council seats, Philip Bredwell, Zack Nitzschke and Phillip Martin were the top three vote-getters. Martin led Levi Parish by four votes in the unofficial election-night report.
|City Council candidate
|Votes
|Philip Bredwell
|1,168
|Zack Nitzschke
|705
|Phillip Martin
|545
|Levi Parish
|541
|Robert Sparkes
|518
|Trey Coley
|477
|Barry Burton
|464
|Jeff Gardner
|453
|Unassigned write-ins
|30
Rockwood
Jason Jolly received 849 votes for mayor; the report listed 52 unassigned write-in votes.
For the three City Council seats, Butch Evans, Larry Davis and Mike Reed were the leading candidates.
|City Council candidate
|Votes
|Thomas R. “Butch” Evans Jr.
|702
|Larry “Coach” Davis
|603
|Mike Reed
|502
|Mike Fuller
|482
|Erica Williams
|251
|Edward B. Greif
|164
|Unassigned write-ins
|36