Election Night 2026: Anderson and Roane County Results

BBB-TV election recap — November 3, 2026

Republican Marsha Blackburn won Tennessee’s race for governor Tuesday, while voters across Anderson and Roane counties also chose local leaders and weighed in on congressional and legislative contests.

In the national midterms, The Associated Press reported that Democrats won control of both the U.S. House and Senate. In Tennessee, however, Republicans held the governor’s office and won the local congressional races covered in this recap. apnews.com

All vote totals below are unofficial. The Anderson County report was generated at 11:07 p.m. and showed all 30 polling places reporting. The Roane County report was generated at 9:33 p.m. The Morgan County governor and State House District 41 figures provided to BBB-TV were labeled 92% reporting. County and district totals may have been reported at different times. www.acelection.com

Tennessee governor

Republican Marsha Blackburn won the race to succeed Governor Bill Lee. Statewide unofficial results reported by the Tennessee Municipal League showed Blackburn with 957,136 votes, Democrat Jerri Green with 902,953, and independent David Hatley with 195,564. Blackburn will become Tennessee’s first woman governor. tennesseestar.com

Candidate Anderson Roane Morgan* Statewide Marsha Blackburn 11,223 9,954 3,139 957,136 Jerri Green 9,989 5,364 1,020 902,953 David Hatley 2,309 1,934 715 195,564

*Morgan County’s figures were labeled 92% reporting.

Anderson County’s other governor totals were Lauren Pinkston, 164; Dean Brewer, 89; Ray Brown, 67; Wendell Jackson, 44; Misam Abidi, 23; Robert C. Vick, 14; Dave Seeman, 12; Eddie Lee Murphy, 11; L. Webb Taylor, 10; Charles Van Morgan, 6; Victor L. Scoggin, 4; and Karl Knox Smithson, 2.

Roane County’s other totals were Lauren Pinkston, 176; Ray Brown, 51; Dean Brewer, 43; Eddie Lee Murphy, 30; Wendell Jackson, 24; Robert C. Vick, 21; Misam Abidi, 16; Charles Van Morgan, 12; Dave Seeman, 10; Karl Knox Smithson, 6; L. Webb Taylor, 6; and Victor L. Scoggin, 4. Roane also reported 62 unassigned write-in votes. www.acelection.com

U.S. Senate

Republican Bill Hagerty won another term in the U.S. Senate. AP results showed Hagerty with 1,138,407 votes statewide, compared with 886,911 for Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, with approximately 99% reported in the cited results. Fox News Tennessee Elections

Candidate Anderson Roane Bill Hagerty 13,663 12,085 Marquita Bradshaw 9,521 5,018 Tharon Chandler 85 78 Andrew Gerena 96 48 Jeremy Dean Hearn 58 38 Robert Jones 154 76 James William Macon III 41 16 Yoshi D. Matthews 16 23 David Sutman Jr. 26 30 Catherine “Barcy” Whitson 28 63 Unassigned write-ins — 23

U.S. House of Representatives

District 3

Republican Congressman Chuck Fleischmann won another term. Districtwide unofficial returns listed Fleischmann with 136,110 votes and Democrat Anna Golladay with 95,051. ballotpedia.org

Candidate Anderson Roane Districtwide Chuck Fleischmann 13,767 11,992 136,110 Anna Golladay 9,248 4,937 95,051 Dean Arnold 175 153 2,136 Rodney Joe King 170 76 1,207 Jean Howard-Hill 98 77 923 Donnie Lynn Ownby 95 63 527 Edward John Roland 33 32 404

Roane County also reported 27 unassigned write-in votes.

Republican Johnny Garrett won the open District 6 congressional race. The Morgan County figures supplied to BBB-TV and the reported districtwide totals were:

Candidate Morgan County Districtwide Johnny Garrett 3,675 120,950 Mike Croley 942 113,177 Christopher B. Monday 64 2,707 Angus Purdy 27 1,390

The districtwide numbers were reported as unofficial. tennessee2026election.com

Tennessee General Assembly

State Senate District 5 — Anderson County vote. This is to replace Lt. Governor Randy McNally

Candidate Anderson votes Jimmy Matlock 13,535 David Miller 9,697

State House District 32 — Roane County vote

Candidate Roane votes Jack L. Stockton 11,274 Ali Simpson 4,190 Unassigned write-ins 34

State House District 33 — Anderson County vote

Candidate Anderson votes Rick Scarbrough 11,571 Anne Backus 8,631

State House District 41

Republican Ed Butler led the districtwide unofficial count with 13,744 votes, compared with 4,268 for Democrat R. Jason Goodman. The districtwide count includes votes outside the three counties shown below. ttc.tml1.org

Candidate Anderson Roane Morgan* Districtwide Ed Butler 2,361 666 3,851 13,744 R. Jason Goodman 914 248 1,066 4,268

*Morgan County’s figures were labeled 92% reporting. Roane also reported two unassigned write-ins. www.acelection.com

Tennessee constitutional amendments

Voters in both Anderson and Roane counties supported all three proposed amendments in the unofficial county totals.

Amendment Anderson yes Anderson no Roane yes Roane no Amendment 1 16,431 7,001 11,672 4,330 Amendment 2 15,878 7,097 13,039 4,158 Amendment 3 17,878 5,107 14,146 2,984

Statewide returns also showed more yes than no votes on each proposal. Those county figures alone do not establish the amendments’ statewide outcomes, which are subject to Tennessee’s constitutional approval requirements. www.acelection.com

Local races

Oak Ridge

City Council — four seats

Combining the Anderson and Roane County reports, Joe Gaddis, Charlie Hensley, Ellen Smith and Warren Gooch were the top four vote-getters.

Candidate Anderson Roane Combined Joe Gaddis 4,863 1,186 6,049 L.C. “Charlie” Hensley 4,548 1,174 5,722 Ellen D. Smith 4,640 1,011 5,651 Warren Gooch 4,231 1,099 5,330 Greta Stoutt Ownby 3,740 910 4,650 Steve Duncan 3,431 867 4,298

Roane County also reported 52 unassigned write-in votes.

Board of Education — three seats

Candidate Anderson Roane Combined Laura McLean 5,869 1,342 7,211 Erin S. Webb 5,481 1,311 6,792 Heather G. Hartman 5,086 1,443 6,529

Roane County also reported 84 unassigned write-in votes. www.acelection.com

Oliver Springs

The following unofficial alderman totals combine the Anderson and Roane reports with the Morgan County figures supplied to BBB-TV. For mayor and Ward 1, Morgan County figures were not supplied, so those totals cover Anderson and Roane only.

Race and candidate Anderson Roane Morgan Total shown Mayor Jason Stiltner 526 153 Not available 679 Alderman, Ward 1 Tasha Brantley 473 139 Not available 612 Alderman, Ward 2 Robert Langford IV 260 79 31 370 Maurice Walker 230 70 40 340 Alderman, Ward 4 Teresa O. Van Hook 256 77 41 374 Rusty Phillips 244 72 29 345

The supplied Ward 4 table displayed “1% reporting”; Brad subsequently indicated the Morgan figures were complete. Roane’s report labels that contest “Alderman” without a ward number, while Anderson identifies it as Ward 4. www.acelection.com

Clinton

Scott Burton led the three-candidate race for Clinton mayor with 1,525 votes.

Race and candidate Votes Mayor Scott Burton 1,525 Stephen McNally 1,123 Delanie Davis 372 City Council, Ward 1 Rick Meredith 1,661 Andrea Townsend 1,106 City Council, Ward 2 Brian D. Hatmaker 2,222 City Council, Ward 3 Wendy Maness 1,843 Cathie Auxier 653 Board of Education, Ward 2 — two seats Curtis W. Isabell 1,987 Timothy A. Bible 1,426 Board of Education, Ward 3 Zach Farrar 2,247

Norris

Five candidates appeared in the race for five Norris City Council seats.

Candidate Votes Charles P. Nicholson 467 Zach Cross 439 Travis Honeycutt 429 Bill Grieve 425 Alex Munro 418

Anderson County Commission and constable

In the District 8 County Commission race for an unexpired term, Democrat Gina Grubb received 2,190 votes to Republican Don A. Layton’s 1,583.

In the District 2 constable race, where the report said no candidate qualified for the ballot and voters could choose two, write-in candidate Joseph Walker received 2 votes. www.acelection.com

Rocky Top

These are Anderson County votes only; Rocky Top also extends into Campbell County.

Race and candidate Anderson votes Mayor — Kerry Templin 179 City Council — Jeff Gilliam 152 City Council — Joe Tackett 120

Kingston

Tim Neal received 1,718 votes for mayor. The report also listed 39 unassigned write-in votes.

In the race for three City Council seats, Philip Bredwell, Zack Nitzschke and Phillip Martin were the top three vote-getters. Martin led Levi Parish by four votes in the unofficial election-night report.

City Council candidate Votes Philip Bredwell 1,168 Zack Nitzschke 705 Phillip Martin 545 Levi Parish 541 Robert Sparkes 518 Trey Coley 477 Barry Burton 464 Jeff Gardner 453 Unassigned write-ins 30

Rockwood

Jason Jolly received 849 votes for mayor; the report listed 52 unassigned write-in votes.

For the three City Council seats, Butch Evans, Larry Davis and Mike Reed were the leading candidates.

City Council candidate Votes Thomas R. “Butch” Evans Jr. 702 Larry “Coach” Davis 603 Mike Reed 502 Mike Fuller 482 Erica Williams 251 Edward B. Greif 164 Unassigned write-ins 36

Like this: Like Loading…