Edward (Ed) M. Ducko, Nov 8, 1958-2026: Ed Ducko, beloved and devoted husband, father, brother, friend, and punny guy, passed away peacefully at home on his 68th birthday, November 8th (1958-2026), surrounded by his family and dear friends, after a brave battle with cancer.

Ed is survived by his loving and devoted wife (as Ed would say, his “special friend and lawfully wedded rife”) of 37.7 years, Jennifer; son Nicholas, daughter Emily (partner Cody Grooms), sisters Kathleen (Albert) Madeley, Denise (Tony) Goyden, Suzanne (Michael) Williams, brothers-in-law Martin (Kate) Pettitt and Paul (Lynda) Pettitt, brothers-in-heart and wives Brian and Christine Roschli (who introduced Ed and Jennifer), Tim and Sherre Harrison, and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, and amazing friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Edward B. and Helen, and brother Christopher Ducko.

Ed was raised in Levittown, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Bishop Egan High School in 1976. He answered the call to serve the Navy in 1983 and served on the USS Trepang SSN 674, 1985-1989. Introduced in summer 1987 to Jennifer, a delightful British woman and long-time international penpal of dear friend Christine Roschli, after 5.7 months of daily letters and international phone calls, Ed proposed in December (‘87). They married on 27th of March, 1989 in the UK. Ed completed his naval service and worked at Shoreham Nuclear Power Station, Long Island, NY1990-91. Ed was then invited by close ex-Navy buddies to East Tennessee and joined them working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, HFIR. He retired in 2021 after a fun 30 year career. Throughout his life in Tennessee, he was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and then First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge, where he served others as a volunteer, chef, musician, bass singer, softball team member, and youth counselor.

Ed’s cancer journey started in 2015 with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma from which he became cancer free in March, 2016. His second cancer (Multiple Myeloma) was diagnosed in autumn 2024, causing his paralysis in the spring of 2026. Despite his paralysis and needing a power wheelchair, Ed had the most positive attitude and disposition about his prognosis, and remained relentlessly punny around those who knew him and those who met him. He truly continued to live life to the fullest and best of his ability. Ed had unmatched lightning speed wit and was the most loving, patient, faithful, friendly, and considerate man.

As an amateur musician, Ed was able to pick up and play many instruments including saxophone, guitar, piano, flute, tin whistle, and more. He enjoyed cooking (read food), grocery shopping (4 X points on Fridays!), all genres of music (except disco), comedy, 80’s movies, travelling, all things Philadelphia and Monty Python, playing soccer and softball, and dancing with no restraint at weddings. He completed daily word puzzles and crosswords, and retained useless but interesting facts that made him the best trivia partner and whiz at Jeopardy.

For all Ed’s friends and family- join us for a Celebration of Life, on January 16th, 2027, 1:00 p.m. EST at First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, followed by a reception. [Livestream: YouTube.com. FUMC Oak Ridge].

Family flowers only. Please donate generously “In memory of Ed Ducko” on memo line to: First United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, to support the ministries Ed was involved with.

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is assisting the Ducko family.

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