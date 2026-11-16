Edna Johnson, age 85 of Oakdale, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at her home. She was born and raised in Harriman and eventually moved to Dayton, Ohio to find employment. She returned to Harriman a few years later, where she attended Lee Village Baptist Church, where she served others in the name of Jesus. She worked various jobs and found her niche as a nurse. She worked and retired at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary. Edna loved God above all and her family next.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Lethia Hickman, sisters Betty Sampson and Bernice (Martha) Webb, brother David Hickman and grandson Dustin Laymance.

She is survived by her children Howard (Alan) and Angela Johnson, DeeDee Fontenot and Rebekah Johnson.

Grandchildren Richard Howard, Davis and Mattia Kring, Sarah Laymance, Christopher Johnson, Jared and Lethia Wainwright, Sidney and Abigail Johnson.

15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12 Noon on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Lee Village Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 12 Noon with Reverend Matt Cannon and Reverend John Crisp officiating. Burial at Crab Orchard Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Johnson Family.

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