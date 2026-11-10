Eddie Seward Harness, 61

Eddie Seward Harness, born March 17, 1965, passed away on November 6, 2026.

Eddie will be remembered for the simple joys that meant the most to him. He loved fishing, watching Pittsburgh Steelers football games, and spending time with his family and friends. Those who knew him will remember the warmth of his companionship and the happiness he found in being with the people he loved. He was also a member of Laural Grove Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father Randy Emit Harness.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Harness, his son, John Harness, and wife Heather Harness, of Harriman; his brother, Tiny Harness of Oliver Springs, and his sister, Delia Robbins and her husband, Robbie Robbins, of Oliver Springs. grandchild Randy Harness, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

Eddie’s memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, and in the many moments they shared with him through the years. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Laural Grove Baptist Church, Briceville, 37710, TN. Funeral service at 2:00 pm, with Jeff Hawkins officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Laural Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Briceville, 37710, TN.

Like this: Like Loading…