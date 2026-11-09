Eddie Howard White, Petros

Eddie Howard White, age 80 of Petros

Eddie White passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday November 5th, 2026, surrounded by loved ones. Born on April 9th, 1946, to Jack and Emma Ruth White, in Petros, TN. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Black Diamond Masonic Lodge #625 in Petros. He was a correctional officer at Brushy Mountain State Prison, where he retired after 30 years of service. And avid hunter and outdoors man, he could often be found in the mountains surrounding his home, preferring to live off the land when possible. He was involved in the local dirt track racing community for years and enjoyed watching Nascar. Once his grandchildren were born Eddie’s focus shifted to them and they became his entire world.

Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Emma Ruth White.

Survived by brother Condon (Phyllis) White, of Petros. Sons Roger (Pam) White of Oliver Springs and Todd (Tiffany) White of Wartburg. Grandchildren Brandon, Cheyenne, Josh, Gage, Tyson and great-grandson, Elliot. He is also survived by several extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Meagan Adkisson for the amazing care she provided for our father and grandfather.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 10th, from 12-2pm at Schubert’s Funeral Home. Funeral procession will leave Schubert’s immediately following the receiving of friends with graveside services being held at the new Petros Cemetery, Cemetery Road (behind the Church of God on Hwy 116).

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eddie Howard White.

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