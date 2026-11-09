Delora Eldridge Sherwood, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at home, surrounded by the love of her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Stacy Gray. She fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s for many years.

Born July 15, 1940, to Robert and Verda Eldridge, Delora graduated from Clinton High School in 1958 and later earned an associate degree in Dietary Services from Roane State Community College.

She spent many years working for Anderson County and Clinton City Schools before retiring as a cafeteria manager with Oak Ridge Schools. What began as a hobby decorating cakes blossomed into a 30-year plus career running her own business, Catering by Delora, providing cakes and food for weddings, receptions and countless dinners.

Her husband of 63 years, Earl Sherwood, preceded her in death in 2024. Together, Delora and Earl were longtime members of Second Baptist Church in Clinton and the Clinton Lions Club. They were devoted supporters of the Museum of Appalachia’s Homecoming event for many years and loved to travel, visiting much of the United States together.

Delora is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Pam; son-in-law, Stacy; and grandson, Nik, whom she adored spoiling. She often reminded him that “what happens at Mamaw’s, stays at Mamaw’s.”

She is also survived by her sister, Nel Schrader (Ron), and her special “daughter,” Ingunn Birger (Borge) of Norway. Nieces and nephews include Terry Sherwood (Sabrina), Todd Schrader, Tippi Moore (Rickey), April Beall (Russel), and Tina Haman(Jim).

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Theodore.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd., Clinton. A service will follow at 3:30 p.m.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Delora’s special caregiver, Kristy Muncey, who lovingly cared for her for nearly two years. Special thanks also go to the University of Tennessee Hospice Team, including Teri McCall, Chaplain Phillip, and Nurse Justin, for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delora’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, the Pat Summitt Foundation, the Humane Society or Second Harvest.

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