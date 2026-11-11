David Michael “Mike” Gough, Harriman

David Michael “Mike” Gough, age 74, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was born April 7, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia, and graduated from Cobb County High School in 1969.



Mike was a devoted father whose love, wisdom, and support were a constant throughout the lives of his children. He shared an unconditional love for Chris and Jessie and created countless memories with them through the many adventures they shared during their childhood. His children were truly the center of his world.



Mike had a love for music, both playing and listening, and enjoyed playing poker. He also had an entrepreneurial spirit and a determination to build something of his own. Alongside his late wife, Sandy, Mike came to this area in 1976, where they began their journey living in a single-wide trailer. Through hard work, dedication, and perseverance, they built G&S Construction into a million-dollar company. Their story was one of determination, hard work, and building a lasting legacy.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandy Gough; his parents, Ralph and Francis Gough; and his siblings, Eddie Gough and Polly Davis.



He is survived by his children, Chris and Tara Gough and Jessie and Jeri Gough; grandchildren, Madison Colburn, Emory Gough, Alexis Hampton, Braden Abbott, Katelynn Hufstetler, and Kimber Crowe.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Milestone Church, Morgan County Campus, 230 Portwood Store Road, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.



An online register book may be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.



Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to assist the Gough family during this difficult time of loss.

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