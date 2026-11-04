Daniel Cowles Tuxbury, 89

Daniel Cowles Tuxbury, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2026.

Dan was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on May 25, 1937. His family moved to Oak Ridge in December 1952. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1955, where he played fullback on the ORHS football team. He received a football scholarship from Georgia Tech in 1955, where he played fullback from 1955 to 1957.

He transferred to the University of Tennessee in 1955 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Management in 1961. He was employed at Robert Shaw in Dallas, TX, and then accepted a job in the personnel department at Union Carbide (Martin Marietta / Lockheed Martin). He retired in 1994. He was a dedicated fan of ORHS and UT football, basketball, and Lady Vols basketball. He also enjoyed taking care of his lawn and landscaping.

Driving and detailing sports cars was also a hobby, including his red Mazda Miata. He was a longtime member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher for many years.

He met his high school sweetheart, Julia Ingram (Judy), and they were married on June 14, 1958. After Judy’s death, Daniel married Kathleen Moore.

He is survived by his daughter Maggie Tuxbury and her children Emily and (Joey) Barnes, Zachary and (Gina) Riedy, Ashley Riedy (and fiancé Levi Johnson), and Brianna Vann. Son Matthew and (Linda) Tuxbury. Grandsons Axton Ely and Quinten Barnes. His stepchildren, daughters Kim Starr and husband Ray, Joy Day and son Paul Day, his sister Eve Byerly and nieces Vicki Gianniny, Lisa Curtis and Leslie Ragusa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Margaret Tuxbury, and his wife of 51 years, Julia (Judy) Tuxbury.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Alexander Guest House for the wonderful care they provided.

The family will hold a visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 in the chapel of Weatherford Mortuary.

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