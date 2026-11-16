Charles Anthony Chambers of Clinton, passed away on November 12, 2026.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Imogene Lawson Crowley; brother, Donnie Chambers; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Hill and Kay Hill O’Neal; and brother-in-law, John Hill.

He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Susan Chambers; daughters, Leah (Curt) Sawyer, Erica (John) Sawyer; son, Matthew (Brandy) Chambers; grandchildren, Douglas (Emily) Sawyer, Brady & Casen Sawyer, Jasie (Taylor) Hodge, Millie (TJ) Ward, Mandy, Mason, & Carson Chambers; great-grandchildren, Zay & Isaiah Shipley, Saylor Ward and Georgia Sawyer; sisters, Della (Jackie) Rains, Charlotte (Malcolm) Maples, Rosetta (Robbie) Dabney, Helen Terry, Ella Kay Crowley, Lisa (Tim) Tacket, Renee (Dwight) Bullock, Janis (Chris) Bullock; brothers, Ronnie Chambers, James (Missy) Crowley; sisters-in-law, Beverly Chambers, Jennifer (Kelvin) Stokes and Ann Hill; brother-in-law, Mike Hill; numerous nephews and nieces and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Jones Mortuary, with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Tony McAfee will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the Chambers family.

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