Cecil Ray Davis, 51

Cecil Ray Davis was the son of late Charles Rondal and Vicky Lynn (Estep) Davis, was born on March 23, 1975, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was called home to be with our Lord on November 3, 2026, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He won his victory over battling cancers.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Rondal and Vicky Lynn (Estep) Davis; paternal grandparents, John and Angeline (Carroll) Davis; maternal grandparents, Cecil Raymond and Beverly Y. (Moore) Estep; older brother, Jonathan Neil Shukites Davis; Many Aunts/Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Ray adored his precious Momma, his beloved furbaby, Puppup, and his “Waffle House Family,” with whom he worked for approximately 25 years. He enjoyed collecting miniature cars and other treasures, cheering on the UT Vols, and tinkering with his vehicles and electronics. In his time off, he especially loved playing PlayStation games. A kindhearted soul, Ray helped others whenever he could, doing work for those in need and assisting some with medical care.

Those left to cherish his memory include:

Brothers: Charles “Charlie” (Adrienne) Engle of Joplin, Missouri; Johnathon Lewis Burris of Clinton, Tennessee; and Charles R. Davis, Jr. (Andrea of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sisters: Cynthia Marie “Cindy” Dulen of Indiana; Nicole “Nikki” Engle (George Allen) Guy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Barbara (Barbie) Jean Davis of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sarah Elizabeth Davis of Atlanta, Georgia; Sister-in-law Melissa Shukites Wilson of Clinton, Tennessee.

Ray was a beloved uncle to 17 nieces and nephews and a great-uncle to 9 great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves many uncles, aunts, and cousins, along with his “Waffle House Family,” to cherish his memory.

Ray’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the hospice staff, especially Nurse Magan Pabon at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The family also extends special thanks to Hatmaker Funeral Home Stan Hatmaker, Britney and Tyler Owens, Patrick N. their exceptional care of Ray, a beloved brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Special thanks to Pastor Preston W. Brown conducting his memorial service.

Hatmaker’s Funeral Home of Rocky Top, Tennessee in charge of his arrangements with his burial at Circle Cemetery, Briceville, Tennessee.

May Father God bless each of you

Visitation: Sunday, November 15, 2026 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Funeral service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel

Interment: to follow service at Circle Cemetery, Briceville, TN

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