Cecil Edward Noe, age 81 of Oakdale, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Frances Riggs Noe;

Sons, Carson Timothy Noe and Scottie Lee and wife Teresa Noe;

Four grandchildren, Scottie Lee Noe, Jr. aka Thumper, Megan, Victoria and Amber Shoupe;

Sisters, Mary Ruth Hall and Betty Sue Braden;

And a host of nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Ed was all about family. He loved his wife and kids and was fishing buddies with all of them. He loved fishing and football, it’s hard to say which one he loved most. He was the best lawn mower repairman in the county. He had many friends who loved him dearly. He enjoyed talking on the CB radio and was known as “Silver Fox”. But most of all he loved God and his country. He will be missed by everyone who loved him.

“Silver Fox” has signed off to catch you on the other side.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 1-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tommy Kilby officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Orchard Cemetery, Oakdale.

The family would greatly appreciate donations to help with the funeral expenses.

To leave a note for Cecil’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

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