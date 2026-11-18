Cathy Marie Chancey Landry, 68, of Maryville, TN, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2026. She was born on April 24, 1958, in Ozark, AL, the youngest daughter of the late Thomas J. and Rita Chancey.



In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles James Landry; her brother, Monroe Chancey; her sister, Cynthia Ann Chancey Haskins; and her former husband, Timothy Earles.



She is survived by her four loving children: Zachary (Michelle) Earles and Tabitha (Ronny) Driggers, both of Maryville, TN; Matthew (Christian) Landry of Mascot, TN; and Joshua Earles of San Antonio, TX; chosen daughter, Amanda (Michael) Rasbury of Charlottesville, VA; and stepchildren, Dava Landry Heyen of Saraland, AL, and Eric (Jillian) Landry of Mobile, AL.



Cathy also leaves behind twenty-four cherished grandchildren: Jenna, Amberlyn, Kaitlin, Gracie, Eva, Zoe, Preston, Dakota, Rolen, Annesley, Heath (Jessica), Jacob, Gideon, Avery, Noelle, Lance, Ethan, Max, Neveah, Kaiser, Ariyah, Dylan, Leighton, and Lively; and one precious great-granddaughter, Hazel, along with numerous extended family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.



Cathy was a devoted Christian and faithful servant of God whose unwavering faith guided her throughout her life. Her relationship with the Lord was a constant source of strength and comfort, and she sought to reflect His love through her kindness, compassion, and generosity toward others.



Above all else, Cathy cherished her family. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and unconditionally, celebrating their joys, carrying their worries as her own, and always wanting the very best for each of them. Her greatest hope was that those she loved would be happy, safe, and cared for, and, most importantly, that they would come to know Jesus and the everlasting love and salvation found in Him.



Cathy will be remembered for her steadfast faith, her compassionate heart, and the extraordinary love she shared with her family. Through the values she instilled, the prayers she offered, and the countless ways she gave of herself, she leaves a lasting legacy of faith, kindness, and devotion in the lives of those she cherished. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she has entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, where there is no more suffering or sorrow, only the promise of everlasting peace.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Cathy and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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