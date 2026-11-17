Carolyn Frances Stooksbury, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on hospice care on November 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of her granddaughter, Jessica Brooke Stooksbury, and grandson, Matthew Thomas Stooksbury, who remained faithfully by her side until she took her final breath and departed her earthly home.

Born in Heiskell, Tennessee, to Millard and Mary Rosenbaum, Carolyn lived a life defined by love, compassion, selflessness, and an unwavering devotion to her family and those fortunate enough to cross her path.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Millard and Mary Rosenbaum; her lifelong soulmate and husband of 57 years, Donald Edward Stooksbury; and her grandson, Austin Kyle Lafferty.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sheri Lafferty, and son, William Stooksbury; her sisters, Connie Riggs, Vicky Stooksbury, and Brenda Shipley; her grandson, Matthew Stooksbury/Jessica Stooksbury and grandson Blake Lafferty/Sarah Lafferty, and grandson Joseph Faddoul. She also leaves behind the greatest treasures of her heart, her great-grandchildren, who she lovingly considered the biggest blessings she had ever received: great-granddaughter Gabriella Leigh Stooksbury, great-grandson Elijah Matthew Stooksbury, and great-granddaughters Addison Blakelee Lafferty and Myla Alexandria Lafferty. She also leaves behind a host of additional family members and dear friends who will forever carry her memory in their hearts.

If there was one thing that truly defined Carolyn, it was her heart. She spent her life caring for others, especially children. Throughout her lifetime, she helped raise and care for more than 15 children, giving each of them something that cannot be measured or replaced: her time, her patience, her protection, and, most importantly, her unconditional love.

She was the kind of person who loved without conditions, gave without hesitation, and never expected anything in return. Her heart had room for everyone, and she never needed recognition or repayment for the kindness she showed. To know Carolyn was to know what genuine, selfless love looked like. If there were ever angels walking among us here on Earth, Carolyn was surely one of them.

Her passing leaves an emptiness that words cannot adequately express. Those who love her will grieve the sound of her voice, the comfort of her presence, and all the little things that made her so special. But even in their sorrow, they find comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering. They believe she has been welcomed into the loving arms of her beloved Donald, reunited with him beyond the gates of Heaven, free from pain, worry, and the burdens of this earthly life.

Though her family must now learn to navigate this world without her physical presence, they take comfort in knowing that love like hers never truly leaves us. It lives on in the children she helped raise, the family she cherished, the lives she touched, and the generations who will continue to carry her love forward. And while they will miss her every day, they hold tightly to the promise that this is not goodbye forever, but simply until they meet again.

Her earthly journey may have ended, but her love, her kindness, and her legacy will live on forever.

Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton Tennessee. Receiving of friends and family will be Thursday, November 19th, 2026, from 4 to 6 PM with service to follow.

The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Shalom Hospice, with special recognition to her nurses, Destiny Burris, Ashlynne Wilson, and Savannah Ruckart, for the extraordinary love, care, kindness, and compassion they showed Carolyn throughout her time under their care. She spoke daily of how grateful she was for each and every one of them. Your kindness brought comfort not only to Carolyn but to those who loved her, and your care will never be forgotten.

Rest peacefully, Mamaw. You spent a lifetime taking care of everyone else. Now you can rest. You were loved beyond words, will be missed beyond measure, and will never, ever be forgotten.

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