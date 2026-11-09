Carol A. Henderson, Oliver Springs

Carol A. Henderson, 79, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away on November 6, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carol was independent and strong-willed, with a caring heart. Her family meant the world to her, and she loved them dearly.

She had the biggest heart for animals and took in many over the years, giving them a safe and loving home.

Carol retired from Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge after 33 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie McWane; her uncle, Luke McWane; and her husband, Terry Pardue.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan, and his wife, Becky; her grandchildren, Austin, Breanna, and Jacob.

Elizabeth Ward, who was like a daughter to her; and her dear friend, Arnetta.

Carol chose cremation with no services will be held.

Carol was truly one of a kind and will always be loved and missed.

To leave a note for the family or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.jacksonfuneralservices.com

Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of all arrangements.

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