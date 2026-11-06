Carl “Eddie” Edward Vann Jr, 58

Carl “Eddie” Edward Vann, Jr., age 58, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 24, 1968, in Detroit, Michigan, to Carl and Anna Vann.

Eddie found joy in the simple things in life like bowling, dancing, playing video games, and listening to music, especially Elvis. He also had a big, sweet tooth and loved anything with chocolate or peanut butter.

More than anything, Eddie had a special way of bringing joy to those around him. He could light up any room he walked into, and his kind heart always left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Eddie taught those around him the importance of compassion, acceptance, and loving others for who they are. He showed that being different never made anyone less deserving of love, kindness, or understanding. To know Eddie was to know unconditional love, and his family and friends will carry that lesson with them always.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Carl Edward Vann, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Anna M. Vann; siblings, Mike (Trish) Hayes, Darlene (Thomas) Fadell, and Kim Bullinger; nieces and nephews, Chandra (Jason) Westergard, Shelly (Jake) Gardner, Tommy Fadell, Patty (Vince) Lewis, Vinnie (Kristie) Fadell, and Natalie Bullinger, and great-nieces and nephews, Sadie Cottongim, Savannah Gardner, Daphne Gardner, Sullivan Gardner, and Hailie Fadell.

Eddie will be forever missed by his family and all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

A funeral service will be held for Eddie at 4:00pm with visitation beginning at 2:00pm until the time of service on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, MacDonald Chapel. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow Eddie’s service at Cleary’s Pub, 117 E. Grand River Ave., Howell, MI. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Eddie’s life and legacy.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM, followed by burial in Riggs Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Eddie’s honor to The Down Syndrome Foundation & Camp.

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