Bruce Wayne Patton, Oak Ridge

Bruce Wayne Patton, 69, of Oak Ridge Tennessee passed away on October 30, 2026, following a brief illness. Bruce was born May 18, 1957, in Monroe, Louisiana to Bill Patton and Frances (Rhodes)Patton, who preceded him in death. Bruce was a 1975 graduate of Farmerville High School in Farmerville, Louisiana.

Bruce served his country in the United States Navy: August 1978 – December 1983. Norfolk, VA Naval Officer, Lieutenant. Bruce served on the USS Virginia.

He graduated from Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA with a Bachelor of Applied Science -BASc Degree Majored in Engineering Physics and Minored in Math. 1975-1979; Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta GA with a Master of Science (M.S.) Degree in Nuclear Engineering. 1984 -1986; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Nuclear Engineering. 1991-1996; University of Alabama, Huntsville, AL with a Major in Electrical Engineering 1999.

Bruce was an avid sportsman, who love the outdoors and love to hunt, fish, go camping and go hiking.

Bruce is survived by his brother Sam Patton and his sister Donna Patton. His four nephews, Blair Patton, Joey Patton, Michael Hancock, Bill Hancock and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Bruce and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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