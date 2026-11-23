Brenda Jane Brackett DeGroat, 89, passed peacefully at home attended by loved ones, Saturday, October 17th, 2026.

Brenda’s story began in Fulton, NY, the second daughter of Mildred (Cooper) and Robert M. Brackett. Midway through high school, her faith was ignited at a tent revival. Thus began her lifelong walk with Jesus, eventually transforming her family as well. She attended Houghton College, earned a Bachelors in Art, and found there her sweetest friend and love of her life, David DeGroat. They married and moved to Boston, both attended Gordon College, garnering her Masters in Art and Education. David and Brenda used weekends and breaks to answer the call God had placed on David, actioning his theology studies by ministering throughout New England.

Brenda and David devoted their lives to ministry and teaching. They settled in Palmyra, NY, planting a church there, both teaching in the Palmyra school district. Joint offers to teach at Roberts Wesleyan College, led them to Rochester, NY, where she would spend the next sixty years.

Brenda balanced teaching with supporting David’s ministerial work. She taught elementary and preK students at Faith Temple, then Kindergarten through twelfth grades at New Covenant Christian School and The Charles G. Finney School. Her art students printed, drafted, drew, painted, made pottery, studying as many forms of practical art possible, and learned art theory and art history. Spring and fall meant putting on full blown art exhibits to promote her budding artists. Students sought out the warmth and focus found in her art room. Filled with plants, artwork, fish tanks, and bathed in light, it was a steadying spot to take tests or do homework after school. Brenda networked relentlessly, earning a huge cache of donated materials and a loyal cadre of parent helpers. The support system she built afforded her latitude her budget belied: comprehensive curriculums that engendered respect for art beyond its ‘secondary’ subject status, proving that creativity balances and develops resilient young brains.

Summers were all about her grandkids. They enjoyed frequent trips to the Genessee Country Museum, Sight and Sound Theatre in PA, strawberry picking; vacations which bonded them and supplied endless happy memories. Her careful tutelage created strong, sensible, hardworking traits that fostered confidence and intentionality.

Brenda was a mentor and friend to many, and her worth ethic was epic. She led by serving, and overachieving was never by accident. Staying a few steps ahead helped her plans run smoothly, but her submission to God’s leading was the real secret sauce. Her command of the Bible and its precepts were the equivalent of a full concordance; her willingness and intention to pray without ceasing is the thing that most who knew her think of first. Each and every need was brought before God for His help and guidance. Her church family at Rochester Calvary Assembly was a mainstay for her, as was her sister Roberta, whose friendship and counsel held her through grief and joy alike, such as the passing of her beloved David in 2011, or her grandsons’ many accomplishments.

By mid 2020, Brenda decided it was time to join her daughter. Her move to Clinton, TN, happened in her typical, industrious manner. Bravely and decisively, she embraced the change. Moving far from dear friends and her church family meant more phone and FaceTime visits. She texted, emailed, or called, always asking how to pray for those she loved. The next six years saw many health challenges, proving the decision wise. Meanwhile, her ability to communicate God’s love and her thoughts never wavered. Her needs dictated assistance from family and many aides over the years, all of whom she valued. None matched the level of trust, personality, and care that nurse Amy Treu brought; she engaged Brenda’s wit, developed a devoted friendship, and made difficulties into adventure. They encouraged each other, joined hearts in faith, and made light the toils of life.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David E. DeGroat, son David A. DeGroat, and elder sister Elizabeth Barner. She leaves numerous loved ones here; daughter Grace and son-in-law Dale Mead, grandsons Everett (Karen) Mead, Mason (Alyssa) Mead, and David C. DeGroat, great grandchildren Quinn Oliver Sawyer, Aurora Mead, and Callum Mead, sister Roberta Bouck, brother Robert (Paula) Brackett, fourteen nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. A celebration of life was held October 20th for family and friends in Tennessee, and another will be held in Rochester come spring. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Rochester Calvary Assembly or Second Baptist Church of Clinton, TN are welcomed.

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