Bonnie Kaye Shelton, 84

Bonnie Kaye Shelton, born April 10, 1942, passed away on November 2, 2026.

Bonnie will be remembered as a woman of many gifts and generous service. She was a master gardener and an avid reader, and she shared her musical talent as a piano player at First Baptist Church. She also served her community as an election poll worker, mentored children through Kids Hope in Lake City, and volunteered at the Coal Creek Museum. In addition to these many interests and commitments, she was a member of Smokey Mountain Porcelain China Painting, The Eastern Star, and TN China Painters. Through these pursuits, Bonnie touched the lives of many and leaves a legacy of faith, service, creativity, and kindness.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Shelton; her son, Roger Shelton, and his wife, Jennifer Shelton; her daughters, Belinda Duggan and her husband, Daniel Duggan, and Kelly Phillips and her husband, Scott Phillips. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nathaniel Phillips, Garrett Phillips, and Makya Phillips. Bonnie is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Brenda Shelton and Rebecca Howard, as well as her nephew, Ocie “Kayo”, and her niece, Glenita Anderson. She will be deeply missed by her family and by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Ocie Duncan; her mother, Arminta Rogers Duncan; and her sister, Glenda Hale.

Visitation will be held on November 7, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Rocky Top, 37769, TN. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Rocky Top, 37769, TN, with Christopher Enix officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Broyles Cemetery, Pioneer, TN 37847.

Bonnie Kaye Shelton’s life was marked by devotion to her family, her church, and her community. Her memory will be cherished with love and gratitude.

In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made in memory of Bonnie Kay Shelton to First Baptist Church of Rocky Top, Tennessee

210 Pearl Street, Rocky Top, TN 37769

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