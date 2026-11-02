Billy Eugene Edmonds, Rockwood

Mr. Billy Eugene Edmonds, age 82 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, October 27th, 2026, at his home. He was born on February 11th, 1944, in Campbell County. Billy began his work at Scandlyn’s in Rockwood. He later went on to own and operate his own electrical and plumbing business where he worked with so many people over the years. After retirement, he also owned and operated the building downtown where they sold items from auctions and held them also. His family gave him the nickname “ped” because his father was known for being a “peddler” at so many auctions throughout his life and the nickname was passed down to him, in short. He was an avid fisherman and loved to be out on the water fishing when he could.

He was a hard working man that always worked to provide for his family. He loved his family and being able to spend time with them but his grandchildren were the true joy and love of his life.

Billy was a great man and although the family wanted to continue on the list of great things about him and what he enjoyed, he was a man of few words so they will leave it at that.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George Edmonds & Evelyn Marlow Bailey; 1st wife: Margaret Edmonds; and siblings: Alma Jenkins, Marion Edmonds, and others. He is survived by:

Daughters: Tammy Edmonds (Cotton), and Angie Edmonds

Grandchildren: Steven Marney (Alysia), Krissy Stephenson (Elisha), Autumn Ryans

Great Grandchildren: Mason Marney, Ethan Dietrick, Penelope Stephenson, and Benjamin Stephenson, Jake Clark

Wife: Trudie Edmonds

Stepchildren: Justin Solock, Julie Solock

Special friends: Brian Treadway, David Hall, Bill Daniels, Chris West, and so many others, too many to list.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2nd, 2026, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Rev. David Treadway officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help support the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department (1303 Pumphouse Rd/PO Box 417 Rockwood, TN 37854) or donations may be sent to the Rockwood Police Department to help with their “Shop With a Cop” program that will help buy and provide gifts for the holiday season for underprivileged children from our local schools.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Billy Eugene Edmonds.

Like this: Like Loading…