Arlo Ramsey, Stephens Community

Arlo Ramsey, age 88, of the Stephens Community, passed away on October 31, 2026, surrounded by family.

He was born in North Carolina and moved to Tennessee as a teenager. He worked in the sawmill here in Stephens until he joined the Marines in 1956. After serving his country, he returned to East Tennessee and began his career as a Sawyer, retiring in his late seventies.

He is preceded in death by his sweet wife of 62 years, June McKinney Ramsey; sons, Alvin and Jeff Ramsey; brother, Cotton Ramsey; sister, Ruby Hollifield of Clyde, NC.

He is survived by his daughter, Machelle Ramsey Boggs of Maryville, TN; sister, Peggy King of Gastonia, NC; granddaughter, Cayla (Jonathan) Miller of Milton, FL; grandsons, Cody West of Stephens, TN, Derrick (Sharona) Ramsey of Wartburg, TN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Dolman (Bonnie) Roberts of Stephens, TN, Ted McKinney Sr. of Coalfield, TN, Loretta McKinney of Stephens, TN, Judy Keathley of Oliver Springs, TN, Johnny (Bonnie) Keathley of Marlow, TN; Kay McKinney of Oakdale, TN; four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews who he loved very much.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Coalfield Senior Citizens Building, 1600 Coal Hill Road, Harriman, TN 37748.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is proud to serve the Ramsey family. You may leave online condolences at www.holleygamble.com.

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