Annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Set for November 16–20

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is encouraging East Tennesseans to roll up their sleeves for the 39th annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition, set for November 16–20.

The annual competition between MEDIC and Kentucky Blood Center celebrates the Tennessee–Kentucky football rivalry while encouraging blood donations ahead of the holiday season. MEDIC says it has not won the competition since 2021.

Donors can give at MEDIC donor centers and participating mobile blood drives. All donors will receive a special-edition crewneck sweatshirt featuring the original Orange and Blue graphic, along with coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s and GSM Cabin Rentals. Donors will also receive a ticket to Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees. First-time donors will receive a $25 electronic gift card.

Appointments are encouraged but not required. To find a donor center or mobile drive, visit medicblood.org.

MEDIC says it is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals, as well as air and ground medical transport services, across 23 counties. The nonprofit serves facilities including Prisma Health Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.

The blood center reminds residents that blood products already on hospital shelves are the ones used during a trauma emergency. Donated blood takes at least three days to process before it is ready for distribution.

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About Brad Jones

BBB Communications Owner/Operator Brad Jones has been part of the company since August 1996. A graduate of Coalfield High School in 1987, Brad later earned his degree from the University of Tennessee College of Communications in 1995, where he was honored with the 1995 Broadcast Production Student of the Year Award. Brad began his broadcasting career while still attending college, working at Shop at Home, Inc. from 1993 to 1995. He later worked at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 to 1996 before doing freelance production work in Nashville. In August 1996, he joined the staff at BBB Communications, where he has remained ever since. In 2001, Brad also spent a short time working as a news photographer for WVLT-TV while continuing his role at BBB TV. In addition to his work in local broadcasting, Brad also works part-time at Jewelry Television and works with Packman Productions on “Rivalry Thursday” during football season. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. Nicole works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology Associates. Together they have three children: Trevor Bogard, Chandler Jones, and Naomi Jones, along with three grandchildren: Carter Bogard, Lucas Hayward, and Adalynn Reece Bogard.

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