Annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Set for November 16–20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is encouraging East Tennesseans to roll up their sleeves for the 39th annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition, set for November 16–20.

The annual competition between MEDIC and Kentucky Blood Center celebrates the Tennessee–Kentucky football rivalry while encouraging blood donations ahead of the holiday season. MEDIC says it has not won the competition since 2021.

Donors can give at MEDIC donor centers and participating mobile blood drives. All donors will receive a special-edition crewneck sweatshirt featuring the original Orange and Blue graphic, along with coupons for Texas Roadhouse, Salsarita’s, Papa John’s and GSM Cabin Rentals. Donors will also receive a ticket to Dolly Parton’s Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees. First-time donors will receive a $25 electronic gift card.

Appointments are encouraged but not required. To find a donor center or mobile drive, visit medicblood.org.

MEDIC says it is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals, as well as air and ground medical transport services, across 23 counties. The nonprofit serves facilities including Prisma Health Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.

The blood center reminds residents that blood products already on hospital shelves are the ones used during a trauma emergency. Donated blood takes at least three days to process before it is ready for distribution.

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