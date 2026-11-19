Alice Faye Braden, age 76 of Clinton, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Alice was resilient and hardworking throughout her life. After many years of dedication, she retired from Modine Manufacturing in Clinton. In her later years, she enjoyed shopping from home through QVC, Home Shopping Network, and Jewelry TV. She had a fondness for the unusual pairing of popcorn and pancakes, but above all, she adored her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ed Braden and parents, Clarence and Pauline Hendren.

Alice will be greatly missed by her daughter, Angela Schroeder and husband Bryan; son, Richard Dale Shepherd and wife April; grandchildren, Dylan Schroeder and wife Jennifer, Mason Shepherd; great-grandson, Bryson Schroeder.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is proud to serve the Braden family. www.holleygamble.com.

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