Aimee Jo Perry, age 53, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2026. She was born on March 12, 1973, in Toledo, OH, to Clint and Judi Krupp. Aimee professed

her faith in Jesus Christ, and most recently felt most at home attending St. Mark Community Church of Douglas GA, who loved her so well. Time was Aimee’s love language. She probably learned that from her parents who always made time for their family. She loved everyone. She especially enjoyed time with friends and family. She was an especially attentive mother. Always present, taking her son to karate, bowling, and band. She taught David how to bowl just like her father taught her. Then, Desmond, her grandson, stole her heart and David made sure they had quality time every week – especially Taco Tuesday.

In her younger years in Toledo, she absolutely loved to fish on Lake Erie. Much to her sister’s amazement, she was never afraid of dirt, she did not think twice about

baiting a hook or taking an inevitable fish off the hook. After moving to Tennessee, Aimee enjoyed pitching for the recreational softball team that her daddy coached. She was known as the home run hitter, always respected at the plate. This led to her love of Cubs baseball since her family’s television conveniently picked up the Chicago station. She was a lifelong fan, attended several games, and kept up with all the stats for her family and friends. Besides the Cubs, if Aimee Jo were to have a special mascot, it would have to be the lovable Eeyore. She had a collection and treasured all things Eeyore. Her passion to love others extended to pursuing a career in nursing. She was so honored to help people in the nursing homes and home health services.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William & Mary Reed and William & Shirley Krupp, and father, Clinton Krupp. She is survived by her son, David Lough; grandson Desmond Lough; mother, Judi Krupp; sister, Jennifer (John) Butler; nieces and nephews: Jacob Butler, Elijah Butler, Josiah Butler, & Johnna Beth Butler; lifelong sister/friends: Veronika Gunter and Sherri Brown.

Aimee now rests in the arms of her Savior. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, from 5:00 – 7:00 followed by a memorial service at Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs, TN officiated by her brother-in-law, Pastor John Butler.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. They delivered the most compassionate care for both Aimee and her family during her last days. Also, Veronika, sweet Veronika. She provided nearly 24/7 care, comfort, counsel, and love to Aimee and the family for her last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, Aimee requested that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation.

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