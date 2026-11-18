Ms. Ada Sue Watson, age 60 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Creekview Health & Rehab in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Darrell Watson.

Mother: Elm Brock.

Brothers: Sam Watson and Jimmy Watson.

She is survived by her four daughters: Bobbie Griffis, Rhonda Watson, Sandra Lynn Watson, and Carrie & Tim Kurrin.

Sister: Shirley Davidson.

Thirteen grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday November 20, 2026, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Graveside services with follow in Covington Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Wartburg with Bro. Matt Peters officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Ada Sue Watson during this time.

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