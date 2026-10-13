Wilma Phillips, 95



Wilma Phillips, age 95, almost 96 October 13, 2026 gained her wings Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She is preceded in death by her husband Reno Phillips; parents; sisters Ollie and Ian Brock and Stella and Jerry Streigerwald and brother Sam Hummel; sons Robert, Jessie and Robin Phillips, Charles (Duke), Eddie, Elmer Phillips daughters Brenda Sue Phillips; son-in-law Paul Jones; brother-in-law John Hubbard and sister-in-law Lynn Hummel.

She is survived by her brother Joe Dan Hummel; sisters Sue Hubbard and JoAnn and Randy Lefever; sons Jimmy, Reno Jr. and Brandy Phillips, Randy and Cindy Phillips; daughters Betty Jones and Wilma and Joe Higgins; daughter-in-law Lori Phillips and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Schubert Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David Dial officiating. Interment will follow in the Byrd Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wilma Phillips.

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