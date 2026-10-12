William “Bill” G. Lassiter, Harriman

William “Bill” G. Lassiter, age 72 of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2026. He worked and managed the Emory Golf Course for many years. Bill was a salesman who sold cars most of his life. An avid Harley Rider, deer hunter, fisherman who loved to play golf and spend time outdoors.

Preceded in death by his daughter Paula Lassiter.

Survivors include:

Sons Douglas, Kenny, and Josh Lassiter,

Stepdaughter Mary Darlene Daniels,

Brother Michael Lassiter,

Sisters Barbara Brooks, Linda Stooksbury, Wanda Somers,

and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends.

Celebration of Life 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2026, at The Emory Golf Club 201 Westbury Heights, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Lassiter Family.

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