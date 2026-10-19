Walter Aills Phillips Jr, Maynardville

Walter Aills Phillips, Jr., of Maynardville, departed this life peacefully early Tuesday morning, October 13, 2026, surrounded by the love of his wife, Deanna Byrge Phillips, and their family. In January 2020, Walter was diagnosed with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a rare muscle disease with no known cure or treatment. Though the disease slowly took away his ability to enjoy many of his lifelong activities, it never diminished his joy in spending time with family and friends.

Born on April 13, 1937, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Walter was the son of the late Dr. Walter Aills and Julia Babb Phillips. He graduated from Selmer High School in 1956, where he famously made a full-court, game-winning basketball shot — an achievement recorded in the local newspaper and one of his favorite childhood stories to share. After high school, he worked on the installation of a new pipeline, traveling extensively in the Western United States, and became especially fond of Flagstaff, Arizona. He went on to attend The University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in Memphis. After graduating in 1965, he went to work for SUPERx Drugs. In 1969, he moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky, to open a new SUPERx Drugstore. It was there in 1971 that he met the love of his life, Deanna. Upon retiring from SUPERx after 35 years of service, Walter continued his career at Fred’s Discount Pharmacy. He later made his way to Claiborne County Hospital, where he finished his long career in pharmacy.Walter and Deanna eventually settled on Norris Lake in Maynardville, where they enjoyed many beautiful years with family, friends, and neighbors. A true lover of the water, Walter took great pleasure in sharing his passion with visitors. Long summer pontoon rides, swimming, fishing, and sitting on the dock were staples of lake life. He taught several generations of his family to water ski, ride jet skis, and safely navigate the water, affectionately earning the title “Captain Walt” from the youngest generation.In addition to boating, Walter loved aviation. He held a private pilot’s license, flew small planes for many years, and treated countless family members and friends to their very first flights. His hands-on nature extended to building model airplanes and maintaining an immaculate landscape at his home. He also had a passion for cars, especially open-top Jeeps and Ford Thunderbirds. He was a master at the grill, taking immense pride in cooking burgers and steaks to perfection for the hundreds of guests who visited their home over the years. Walter loved capturing life through home movies, which he later enjoyed watching and sharing.Some of Walter’s happiest moments were spent traveling with Deanna and their family. He loved everything from beach days and cruises through the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Mexico, and Alaska to scenic road trips out West and unforgettable trips to Europe. He will be fondly remembered for his endless supply of corny one-liners, which he used generously to bring laughter to others, especially children.

In addition to his parents,Walter was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Phillips Knolton; his sisters, Ann Lockridge, Phyllis Phillips, and Barbara Way; his parents-in-law, Charlie and Alden Byrge; and his nephew, Scott Lockridge.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Deanna; his children, Chris (Diane) Phillips of Middlesboro, Carla (Mark) Sykes of Knoxville, and Chad (Allyson) Phillips of Halls; his grandchildren, Maleika (Tyler) Peden, Marissa Phillips (fiancé Bryce Schumann), Julia (Taylor) Wolfenbarger, Benjamin Aills Hoskins (fiancé Amanda Lane), and Clay and Cortney Phillips; his great-grandchildren, Caydence Phillips-Cordell (fiancé Malachai Davis), Braxton Williams, Paisley Peden, and Valen Schumann; and his great-great-grandson, Briggs Davis. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Thomas of Hampton, Tennessee; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Glenna Byrge, Debra (Tim) Adkins, Judy Byrge, and Charles Byrge (fiancé Myra Tipton), all of Wartburg; alongside a host of loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

The family extends a special thank you to the Beverly Park Place Hospice Unit and to Smoky Mountain Hospice for the exceptionally compassionate care they provided to Walter and his family. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you may make a contribution in Walter’s memory to Smoky Mountain Hospice, 222 Heritage Blvd., Newport, TN 37821 or to a charity of your choosing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the family home on Norris Lake. The family will have a graveside service at Pleasant View Cemetery in Maynardville at a later date.To send flowers with our preferred florist or plant a memorial tree, please visit our flower store.

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