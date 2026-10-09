Virginia” Joyce” Dawson, 93, Oliver Springs

Virginia” Joyce” Dawson, age 93, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. She was born to the late Harlan and Margaret Sisson.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt, Christian, and friend whose life was defined by love, service, and an unwavering commitment to the people around her.

In 1951, Joyce married the one and only love of her life, Lonnie Dawson. Together, they built a life filled with love, family, and memories that would last a lifetime. As Lonnie served in the United States Army, Joyce followed him as they made homes in Washington, D.C., and Cleveland, Ohio, before eventually returning to their roots in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Joyce wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother. Together, she and Lonnie raised three children, Patti, Kathy and David, who were the pride and joy of her life.

For more than 50 years Joyce devoted her life to the water. Through her work with the American Red Cross and the City of Oak Ridge, she touched countless lives. She taught swimming, water exercise, and lifeguarding, passing along not only her knowledge and skills, but also her confidence, compassion, and love for the water. To so many, she was affectionately known as “Granny Guard,” a name that reflected both her watchful care and the affection people felt for her. Around the pool, Joyce helped generations of swimmers feel safe, capable, and cared for.

Joyce’s Christian faith was a lasting foundation in her life. For more than 75 years, she attended the Oliver Springs Church of Christ, where her faith continued to shape the way she lived and loved. She found strength in her relationship with God, and she expressed that faith through her kindness, generosity, and faithful care for others. Joyce loved traveling, especially when she could share those adventures with her husband, Lonnie, and their longtime friends, Bill and Barbara Lou Bunch. The four shared many wonderful trips, stories, laughter, and memories over the years. Joyce also enjoyed shopping, dining out with friends, playing Bingo, doing a crossword puzzle and

watching the latest on the Game Show Network. She valued the simple pleasures of good food, good company and shared experiences, and she made memories wherever she went. Whether she was with family, friends or fellow swimmers, Joyce brought a welcoming spirit and a genuine interest in the people around her.

Joyce is survived by her son, David Dawson (Teri); daughters, Patti West (Danny) and Kathy Dawson Phillips; and sister, Elosie McGhee, affectionately known as “Aunt Pig.”

Sisters-in-law Jeannie Ruth Huggins of Murfreesboro and Eden Dawson of California. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kenny Dawson (Felicia) of Colorado, Chris Cox (Amy) of Oak Ridge, April Winningham (Duck) of Jamestown, Ashley Dawson of Clinton, Michelle Oden of Knoxville, Jamie Joslin (Jason) of Indiana, Kayla Dawson of

Harriman, Shelby Dawson of Florida, Rick Dawson of Washington, and Christine Dawson of Oak Ridge. Joyce’s family also includes her great-grandchildren, Makenzie

Choate, MaKaylie Webb, MaKenlie Winningham, all of Jamestown, Lexie Cox of California, and Brayden Cox of Oak Ridge, and Conner and Olivia Joslin of Indiana,

along with many great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many special people who loved and cared for Joyce throughout her life. A very special thank you to Alexander Guest House, Caris, the City of Oak Ridge, and her church family at the Oliver Springs Church of Christ for the kindness, love, friendship, and support they showed Joyce. Your presence in her life meant more than words can express, and the family will forever be grateful for the love and time you showed. A sincere thank you to her niece, Linda Gail McGhee, for her unwavering support, weekly care, and the comfort she showed Joyce throughout her life.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2026, at Sharp Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm., with a service to follow.

Pastor Garvan Walls will officiate. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Garden.

Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Dawson Family during this time.

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