Stonewall Jackson “Stoney” Van Hook III, Oliver Springs

Stonewall Jackson “Stoney” Van Hook III, 77, of Oliver Springs, went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4. He was born on Easter Sunday,

April 17, 1949, to his late parents, S.J. Van Hook, Jr., M.D., and Gladys Scarbrough Van Hook.

As a child, Stoney loved building model cars and playing with his brother, Joe. He went on to build a long and successful career, working for more than 45 years as an analytical chemist at Y-12 National Laboratory. Stoney was known for his love of shirts with funny sayings and, of course, his endless supply of dad jokes. He was a founding member of the Lady Vols Boost Her Club and loved cheering on the Lady Vols. He attended many games and events and enjoyed traveling to watch them play in tournaments. In honor of Stoney and his love for the Lady Vols, the family invites friends and loved ones to wear orange to his visitation and funeral. It would mean so much to see the Lady Vols spirit he loved so much filling the room as we celebrate his life.

Stoney also loved camping and traveling with his college friends, the Rayborns, Hicks, and Curls. He was especially well known for making sure the campfire was always ready for s’mores. These friendships and adventures brought him many years of happiness and countless memories.

Stoney was a member of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs. His faith was a source of strength throughout his life, and he was known to “collect prayers” during his cancer journey.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Betty Jeanne Baker Van Hook, and his sister-in-law, Darlene Baker.

Stoney and Betty are survived by their two children, S.J. (Jay) Van Hook IV of Cookeville and Jennifer Lynne Van Hook Briggs and her husband, Tony, of Cookeville; two granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Briggs and Shelby Lynne Briggs, both of Cookeville; his brother, Joe Van Hook and his wife, Teresa, of Oliver Springs; brother-in- law, Larry Baker of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Ashley Van Hook Loy and her husband, Justin, Jackson and Alyssa Kate Sutton, Kayden and Brantley Loy, all of Oliver Springs; Joseph Van Hook of Knoxville; and Tyson and Kayla Baker of Clinton. He is also survived by his special cousin, Nancy Reddy and her husband, Ed, of Knoxville, and special friends, Terri Holder and Becky Lewis of Seymour.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the University of Tennessee Cancer Institute and Quality Private Duty and Hospice Care for the loving care they provided to Stoney during his recent battle with cancer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Stoney’s memory to sponsor a scholarship for a Tennessee Lady Vols student-athlete. Donations may be mailed to the University of Tennessee Lady Vols Boost Her Club, 1845 Treetops Lane, Seymour, TN 37865, or made online by visiting the Stoney Van Hook Appreciation page. https://www.ladyvolboostherclub.com/collections/stoney-van-hook-appreciation

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST, with funeral services following at 12:00 p.m. EST, with Dr. Kirk Wallace officiating. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EST at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton. Pallbearers will be S.J. (Jay) Van Hook IV, Larry Baker, Tyson Baker, Joseph Van Hook, Jackson Sutton, Justin Loy, Kayden Loy, Brantley Loy, and Justin Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Briggs, Cecil Rayborn, Bill Hicks, and Gene Curl.

Sharp Funeral Home of Oliver Springs is is honored to serve the Van Hook Family during this time.

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