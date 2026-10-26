Stephen Michael “Mickey” Bullard, Kingston

Mr. Stephen Michael “Mickey” Bullard, age 73, of Kingston, passed away October 23, 2026, at Parkwest medical Center in Knoxville. He retired from Roane Medical Center in downtown Harriman. Mickey loved music, singing and playing the guitar. He also loved going fishing on the Upper Emory River.

He is preceded in death by his son: Lee Bullard.

Parents: Virgil “Bud” & Sarah Bullard.

Stepson: James Doss

Stepdaughter: Kimberley Doss.

Brother: Alan Bullard.

Sister: Sue Brown.

He is survived by his wife, 1 month from being 22 years: Bonnie Bullard.

Son: Chuck & Tiffany Bullard.

Brothers & sisters-in-law: Dan Bullard, Ed & Shirley Bullard, Tom & Carol Bullard.

Sister: Agnes Ryan.

Brother-in-law: Clayton Brown.

Grandson: Cody Bullard.

And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will have private services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Stephen Michael “Mickey” Bullard during this time.

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