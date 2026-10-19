Sherry Waschevski, 75

Sherry Waschevski, age 75, passed away Friday, October 9th at her home in Deer Lodge around 3 am. She was born on September 23, in Clevland, OH. She was a loving and devoted wife to Frank for 52 years. She was a devoted mother to her sons Justin and Cody.

She is survived by her son Justin and his wife Wendy, Son Cody, and his girlfriend Ruby, granddaughters Madeline and Abigail Waschevski.

She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Isabell Sanders, sister Patricia Bowen.

Sherry was an avid crafter of many. She especially enjoyed painting the figurines of Christmas and many other holidays. When she couldn’t paint anymore, she discovered diamond art. She especially loved her cats. She also loved to read Steven King, her favorite author. She was the Deer Lodge Libarian for 25 years. She was loved by so many friends in her community. She loved spending time with her family and her granddaughters. There is so much more I could say about mom, but everyone who knew her knew what a wonderful person she was.

Sherrry’s wishes were to be cremated and be buried with Frank together. At a later date.

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