Roy Paul Peek, 94, Kingston

Roy Paul Peek, age 94, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at Jamestowne Assisted Living. He had recently returned to Tennessee from Florida to be closer to his family.

Born on January 7, 1932, in Newport, Tennessee, Roy was the son of the late Henry Clyde Peek and Gavina Viola Holt Peek.

Roy proudly served his country in the United States Army. Throughout his life, he was a hardworking and dedicated man who spent many years in the construction industry. He also owned and operated his own painting and sandblasting business.

Above all, Roy was a man of strong Christian faith who loved the Lord and devoted much of his life to sharing the Gospel. He served as pastor of several Church of God congregations in various states throughout the years, faithfully ministering to others and spreading God’s Word. His love for the Lord and his desire to share the message of salvation were an important part of his life.

In accordance with Roy’s wishes, he will be cremated, and no formal services will be held.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Peek family.

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