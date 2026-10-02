Reeva Swidler Abraham, Oak Ridge

Reeva Swidler Abraham, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2026. Reeva was born in Chicago on May 15, 1938, to Frances and Joseph Swidler. She grew up in Winnetka, Illinois. On July 4, 1958, she met Marvin Abraham on a blind date. They were married on September 2, 1958, and took off for his Fulbright scholarship in Oxford, England, where their first child was born two years later. They returned to the US for another post doc in Berkeley, CA, where they acquired another child. After a quick six months in Argentina, they settled in Oak Ridge in 1962 where Reeva found her community. And another child.

Reeva lived in Oak Ridge for 64 years. She found great joy in being a community volunteer, particularly at the Oak Ridge Playhouse where she participated in all aspects of production from acting to props to stage management to box office to set building. She was delighted to be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Playhouse.

She was active in ORICL from its inception, serving several terms on the Board and receiving an award in 2020 for her work. She supported the Oak Ridge regattas; she and Marvin hosted rowing crews from various colleges, most notably the Naval Midshipman for 20 years. For several decades, she also volunteered at WUOT during fund drives. Her collection of WUOT mugs is extensive and likely unrivaled.

She was an outstanding mother and grandmother and will be remembered for many things which are not appropriate to share with the world at large but, if you knew her, you know she was one of a kind.

Preceded by her husband, Marvin, and her parents, Frances and Joe Swidler. Survived by her three children Seth (Regina) Abraham, Naomi (Dave) Moon, and David Abraham (Cat Wilt), her five grandchildren (Emma, Rebecca, Alli, Jade, and Zoe), her beloved sister Sara (Bob) Leopold, and Maddie, her loyal and elusive cat.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Viva Senior Living and Caris Hospice, as well as Alberta Stittums and Margo Zeigler for their thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Oak Ridge Playhouse, P.O. Box 5705, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830-5705.

Exit, stage left.

A funeral service will be held Friday, October 2, 2026 at 3:00pm at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, TN. Graveside service will be immediately after the funeral in Beth EL Cemetery in Oak Ridge, TN.

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