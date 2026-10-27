Rebecca S. Russell McKeehan, 64

Rebecca S. Russell McKeehan, age 64, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, James and Shirley Russell.

Rebecca is survived by her brothers, Eric (Carolyn), Mitchell (Brenda), and Jason (Alicia), along with a host of cherished family members and special friends.

A gifted author and poet, Rebecca had a beautiful way with words and a heart full of love for her beloved pets. She was also actively involved with Soldiers’ Angels, reflecting her caring and compassionate spirit.

Rebecca will be remembered for her creativity, her kindness, and the love she shared with those around her.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2026, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at Pecks Memorial United Methodist Church. 2438 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, TN 37803.

Though her chapter on earth has ended, the words she wrote and the love she gave will live on forever.

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