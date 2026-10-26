Paul Dennis Kennedy, Rocky Top

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Paul Dennis Kennedy, age 66, of Rocky Top, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on December 17, 1959, to Goldman Kennedy and Ethel Tackett. Paul was of the Baptist faith and a member of Community Baptist Church. He cherished hunting and fishing whenever possible.

Paul is preceded in death by his father, Goldman Kennedy. He is survived by his mother, Ethel Kennedy; fiancée, Bobbie Silcox; uncle, Ronnie Tackett and Brenda; along with a host of other aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.

Graveside service: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, family and friends will meet at 10:00 am, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home chapel in Rocky Top to go in procession to Leach cemetery for an 11:00 am burial. 

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