Oak Ridge Schools Education Foundation Announces $2.5 Million Lead Gift from UT-Battelle for Oak Ridge Schools Innovation Center

Founding partners commit more than $4.9 million to advance innovative learning opportunities and workforce development for Oak Ridge students

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – Oak Ridge Schools and the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation (ORPSEF) are proud to announce a transformational $2.5 million lead gift from UT-Battelle in support of the Oak Ridge Schools Innovation Center. The investment represents a major milestone in bringing the ambitious educational initiative to life and reinforces the longstanding connection between Oak Ridge’s world-class scientific community and its public schools.

In recognition of this extraordinary commitment, ORPSEF will recommend to the Oak Ridge Schools Board of Education that the Innovation Center bear the UT-Battelle name, honoring the organization’s investment in the future of education, innovation, and workforce development in Oak Ridge.

The Innovation Center is envisioned as a groundbreaking educational facility that will reimagine how students learn by connecting classroom instruction with hands-on experiences, advanced technologies, and real-world applications. Building on the success of Oak Ridge High School’s Wildcat Manufacturing program, the Center will expand opportunities for students to explore advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, nuclear energy, and other high-demand career fields while strengthening partnerships between education and industry.

“This extraordinary investment from UT-Battelle represents much more than financial support. It is a powerful statement about the importance of public education to the future of our community,” said Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools. “Oak Ridge has always been a community where education, science, and innovation go hand in hand. The Innovation Center will build on that legacy by giving our students access to the technologies, experiences, and industry connections that will prepare them for opportunities we can only begin to imagine. We are deeply grateful to UT-Battelle and all our founding partners for believing in this vision and helping make it a reality.”

The $2.5 million lead gift is complemented by significant commitments from an impressive group of founding partners whose collective investments demonstrate broad community and industry support for the Innovation Center. Together, these commitments total up to nearly $5 million.

“UT-Battelle is proud to support the Oak Ridge Schools Innovation Center to create a learning environment where students can engage with new technologies that are rapidly shaping the world. The Innovation Center can combine strong academic preparation with hands-on experience, teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability,” said Stephen Streiffer, President and CEO of UT-Battelle and ORNL Director. “Oak Ridge has a real opportunity to set an example for how schools and community partners can work together to prepare students for the future, and we’re honored to be part of that effort.”

Founding partners include:

Gene Haas Foundation – $1 million: Supporting the expansion of hands-on learning in advanced manufacturing and introducing students to the technical skills, technologies, and career opportunities that are essential to today’s workforce.

Supporting the expansion of hands-on learning in advanced manufacturing and introducing students to the technical skills, technologies, and career opportunities that are essential to today’s workforce. City of Oak Ridge – Up to $500,000, subject to annual appropriation: Demonstrating the City’s leadership and continued commitment to strong public schools as a cornerstone of economic development, community vitality, and long-term prosperity.

Demonstrating the City’s leadership and continued commitment to strong public schools as a cornerstone of economic development, community vitality, and long-term prosperity. Triso-X – $500,000: Investing in the next generation of skilled professionals as the company builds its own future in Oak Ridge, reinforcing the vital relationship between education and the emerging nuclear energy industry.

Investing in the next generation of skilled professionals as the company builds its own future in Oak Ridge, reinforcing the vital relationship between education and the emerging nuclear energy industry. Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU) – $250,000: Building on a longstanding partnership with Oak Ridge Schools to strengthen connections among education, scientific research, and workforce development.

Building on a longstanding partnership with Oak Ridge Schools to strengthen connections among education, scientific research, and workforce development. Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) – $50,000: Helping students explore the science, technology, and skilled careers necessary to support the region’s evolving energy needs.

Helping students explore the science, technology, and skilled careers necessary to support the region’s evolving energy needs. United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) – $50,000: Supporting the next generation of innovators who will build on Oak Ridge’s environmental progress, scientific achievements, and expanding economic opportunities.

Supporting the next generation of innovators who will build on Oak Ridge’s environmental progress, scientific achievements, and expanding economic opportunities. BWXT – $25,000: Strengthening connections between classroom learning and the technical skills and career pathways that support the region’s advanced manufacturing and nuclear industries.

Strengthening connections between classroom learning and the technical skills and career pathways that support the region’s advanced manufacturing and nuclear industries. Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS Y-12) – $25,000: Investing in future generations while building on Oak Ridge’s distinguished legacy of scientific innovation, national security, and service.

Investing in future generations while building on Oak Ridge’s distinguished legacy of scientific innovation, national security, and service. Orano – $25,000: Demonstrating an early commitment to Oak Ridge and its future workforce through an investment in local students even before the development of its planned facility.

In recognition of their generous support, these founding partners will receive naming opportunities within the Innovation Center, connecting their organizations to the innovative learning spaces, programs, and experiences they are helping create.

“The history of Oak Ridge is a story of what becomes possible when an entire community unites around a shared purpose,” said Cathy Toth, Chair of the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation. “From the earliest days of our city, our community has made a deliberate choice to invest in exceptional public schools, recognizing that education is essential to attracting talented people, advancing scientific discovery and ensuring our community’s success. Today, our founding partners are carrying that same spirit forward. Together, we are making another intentional investment in the future of Oak Ridge, one that will create extraordinary opportunities for our students and help sustain our community’s legacy of innovation and excellence for generations to come.”

Located on the campus of Oak Ridge High School, the Center will provide equitable access to innovative learning experiences for students district-wide while creating opportunities for collaboration across academic disciplines. The Innovation Center will be designed to serve students of all grade levels, from PreK through 12th grade, rather than focusing exclusively on high school students. Through intentional curriculum development and collaboration among educators and industry partners, the Center will provide meaningful, age-appropriate opportunities for students to explore emerging technologies, engage in hands-on learning, and discover potential career pathways throughout their educational journeys.

Central to the vision is a new model for collaboration between public education and industry. Working alongside industry experts, students will engage in authentic challenges that require collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and the application of knowledge across multiple subject areas.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the Innovation Center is that we aren’t simply building a space to teach students about the careers of tomorrow. We are creating an environment where they can experience that work firsthand, alongside the people and organizations who are shaping those industries today,” said Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools. “Our vision is to break down the traditional barriers between classrooms, disciplines, and industry so that students can see how what they are learning connects to the world around them. And we want those opportunities to begin long before high school, giving every student the chance to discover their interests, develop their talents, and envision a future they may never have otherwise considered.”

As Oak Ridge continues to attract new businesses and industries, the Center represents an opportunity to transform individual partnerships into a coordinated, sustainable approach to education and workforce development. Industry partners will play an active role in shaping learning experiences that reflect emerging workforce needs, while students gain the technical knowledge, transferable skills, and real-world experiences necessary for success beyond graduation.

Building on the Oak Ridge School’s reputation for innovative programming, the Center has the potential to serve not only Oak Ridge students but also as a model for school districts and communities across the country seeking to create more meaningful connections between education and the workforce.

“Oak Ridge has a remarkable history of bringing together brilliant minds, ambitious ideas, and a shared determination to accomplish something extraordinary,” Borchers added. “We believe that same spirit can help us reimagine what public education looks like. The Innovation Center is about much more than preparing students to fill jobs. It’s about empowering them to solve problems, think creatively, work collaboratively, and become the innovators and leaders who will shape our future. With the support of our community and industry partners, we have an opportunity to demonstrate what is possible when we work together to put students and their futures first.”

Oak Ridge Schools and ORPSEF extend their sincere appreciation to UT-Battelle and each of the founding partners for their leadership, generosity, and belief in this vision. Their collective investment marks a significant step toward creating a learning environment that reflects the innovative spirit of Oak Ridge while advancing the district’s commitment to ensuring every student is prepared for college, career, and life success.