No Injuries After Pickup Crashes Into Harriman AT&T Store

HARRIMAN — No injuries were reported after a pickup truck crashed through the front of the AT&T store on Roane State Highway around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Harriman police and firefighters, along with an ambulance, responded to the store in the strip mall beside Weigel’s and across from Pinnacle Point Shopping Center.

According to Harriman Fire Chief Jon Johnson, the driver said he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the pickup to jump the curb and enter the building. The driver’s identity was not released.

Johnson said the damage appeared to be limited to broken glass, with no apparent structural damage to the building.

Pictures courtesy of Harriman Fire Department

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