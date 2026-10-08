Nikki Danielle Goldberg, Harriman

Nikki Danielle Goldberg, age 38, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee, and Crab Orchard, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born July 21, 1988, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a 2006 graduate of Oakdale High School and a 2019 graduate of the Nursing program at TCAT in Crossville. Nikki served as a Licensed Practical Nurse (L.P.N.), previously employed at the Roane Medical Center and currently with Adoration Home Health and Hospice. She was also a dedicated caregiver for a Special Patient for the last 6 years. She loved softball and basketball, whether she was playing, watching, or coaching. She was a WNBA fan especially of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. She enjoyed Mud Slings and especially supporting her son in the sport. She was a car enthusiast and loved all things Chevy.

She was preceded in death by her Grandfather, Duggan Goldberg; Grandmother, Nellie Jane Goldberg; aunt, Theresa Lively; and nephew, Grayson Goldberg and her dog and best friend, “Buck”.

Survivors include:

Father: Donald Goldberg

Mother: Nellie Goldberg

Son: Braxtin Goldberg

Siblings & Spouses: Holly Goldberg-Shelton (Robbie Shelton), LyDonna Crites (Joshua Crites), Anthony Goldberg (Kadence), Aliyah Grogan (Jacob Grogan), Michael “Mikie” Goldberg, Brenna Owens (Cliff Owens), and Michael Goldberg II

Nieces & Nephews: Mariah Goldberg, Shelbye Crites, Conner Crites, Kimber Grogan, Madison Goldberg, and Hudson Goldberg

Uncle: Rodney Goldberg

Aunt: Missy Goldberg

Cousins: Haileigh Cameron

Michael “J.R.” Kittrell

Other Family: Nikita & Elizabeth Wright

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, October 9, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Nikki Danielle Goldberg.

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