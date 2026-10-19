Muriel M. Lee, 92, Heiskell

Muriel M. Lee, age 92, of Heiskell, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 2, 1934, in Heiskell, Tennessee, Muriel was the daughter of the late George and Ruth Sloan. One of the most special parts of Muriel’s life was that she was born, raised, and spent her final days on the very same property she had always called home.

Muriel was a faithful member of Greenway Baptist Church, where she served for many years on the church prayer chain, lifting others up in prayer. She began her working career at Magnet Mills before joining the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, where she faithfully served as a secretary for more than 30 years. Throughout her life, Muriel enjoyed reading and traveling with her family, making treasured memories along the way.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Lee, and an infant son.

She is survived by her loving son, William “Scott” Lee, and wife, Nancy, of Heiskell; her special cousin, Vivian Kelly; and several other cousins and extended family members.

Friends and family are welcome to visit Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guest register.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to be serving the family of Muriel M. Lee. www.holleygamble.com

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