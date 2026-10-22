Mr. Gary Lee Grasham, 68

Mr. Gary Lee Grasham went home to be with his Lord on October 20, 2026. He was born and raised in Rockwood, Tennessee where he also attended church at Rockwood Church of Christ. Gary enjoyed many things, including hunting, fishing, taking care of his chickens, yard work, cleaning, and cooking. His love for cooking carried him to his previous job at Cracker Barrel in Harriman as a cook himself. He was also well known for making his fudge and his candy at Christmas. He spent some time of his life being a loving caregiver to his mother. Gary loved and cherished his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father: Arthur Grasham; Grandmother: Gertrude Holloway; and girlfriend: Linda Barnett.

He is survived by:

Mother: Margaret Grasham of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughters: Stacy Kilby of Oakdale, Tennessee

Rebecca Grasham of Rockwood, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Hill, Austin Hill, Lauren Hill, Chloe Hill (Sean Waslawski), and Karissa Kilby

Great Grandchildren: Kaia Hill, Elijah Register, Zyleik Hill, Weston Waslawski, and Amira Potter

Brothers: Curtis Grasham (Kathy) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Allen Grasham of Rockwood, Tennessee

Special Friends: T.C. and Jason Kilby

As well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, October 23, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gary Lee Grasham.

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