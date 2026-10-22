Mr. Gary Lee Grasham, 68

Mr. Gary Lee Grasham went home to be with his Lord on October 20, 2026. He was born and raised in Rockwood, Tennessee where he also attended church at Rockwood Church of Christ. Gary enjoyed many things, including hunting, fishing, taking care of his chickens, yard work, cleaning, and cooking. His love for cooking carried him to his previous job at Cracker Barrel in Harriman as a cook himself. He was also well known for making his fudge and his candy at Christmas. He spent some time of his life being a loving caregiver to his mother. Gary loved and cherished his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father: Arthur Grasham; Grandmother: Gertrude Holloway; and girlfriend: Linda Barnett.
He is survived by:
Mother: Margaret Grasham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughters: Stacy Kilby of Oakdale, Tennessee
Rebecca Grasham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Hill, Austin Hill, Lauren Hill, Chloe Hill (Sean Waslawski), and Karissa Kilby
Great Grandchildren: Kaia Hill, Elijah Register, Zyleik Hill, Weston Waslawski, and Amira Potter
Brothers: Curtis Grasham (Kathy) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Allen Grasham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Friends: T.C. and Jason Kilby
As well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends, Friday, October 23, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Gary Lee Grasham.