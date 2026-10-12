Michael William Bair, Clinton

Michael William Bair, age 73, of Clinton, TN passed away on October 8, 2026.

Michael was self-employed, owning his own janitorial services business. Through that work, he built his livelihood with independence and dedication. Outside of work, he was an avid Ohio State football fan, and that enthusiasm was one of the interests that brought enjoyment to his life.

He is survived by his life companion of over 30 years, Jolynn Bolinger. He also leaves behind his son, James “Jimmy” Bair and Amanda of Oak Ridge; his step-son, Jeff Bolinger and Vicki of Clinton; his daughters, Dawn Bair of Rocky Top, and Nikki Thomas and Barry of North Carolina; and his step-daughter, Melinda Walker and Mark of Rocky Top.

Michael’s family also includes a large circle of grandchildren who were part of his life and legacy: Jay Hall and Adrian Hall; Katelynn Thibodeaux and Sylas; Jonathan Bair; Kierstan Bair; Akaysha Bair; Taleigha Bair; Tori Bair; Dylan Bair; Hannah Thomas; Rusty Queener; Brady Walker; Jarrett Walker; Erika Wilson; Lezleigh Bolinger; Jeffrey Bolinger; and Balie Bolinger. He will be remembered with love by all who knew him, and his memory will remain cherished by his family.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Michael Bair.

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