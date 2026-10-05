Michael Edward Smith, Rockwood

Mr. Michael Edward Smith, at 82, of Rockwood, TN passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2026 with his family beside him. He was born on December 18, 1943 to Ralph Thomas Smith and Mary Josephine Wilson Smith. He married his sweetheart, Martha Jean Marks Smith and was enlisted in the Army for over 6 years and was awarded the marksman badge. Michael and his wife were the best “travel buddies” you could ever meet and seeing the world made so many wonderful memories for them. They had season tickets for the Lady Vols Basketball games and would bring along as many family members as he could. He never missed any events involving his family, whether it be from games to reunions, he made sure he was there. Family was everything to Michael, so much that he drove all of his children and grandchildren to and from school and games. He will be missed so much but remembered every day.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four uncles; aunt: Dorothy; and brother-in-law: Richard Bowman.

He is survived by:

Loving Wife: Martha Jean Smith

Daughter: Jeanee Smith-Birchfield

Son: Michael Edward Smith Jr.

Granddaughter: Lacey Potter (Kyle)

Grandchildren: Noah Birchfield, Zoe-Rose Birchfield, and David Smith (Gia)

Great Grandchildren: Khloe Potter, Kannen Potter, and Paxtyn Redmon

Brother: James “Tuck” Smith (Judy)

Mother-in-law: Dot Newcome

Sisters-in-law: Glenda Bowman and Rachel Clifton

And a of host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2026 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at First Christian Church in Rockwood, TN with a service to follow with Roane County Army Funeral Honors performing military honors and Pastor Nate Williams officiating. Cremation arrangements will take place later. Flowers can be delivered to Evans Mortuary or First Christian Church. Evans Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Mr. Michael Edward Smith.

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