Michael Anthony Watson, Chatsworth

Michael Anthony Watson, age 40, of Chatsworth, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2026, at his residence.

Michael will be known as a hardworking man with a kind heart, a great husband, brother, and uncle. He loved everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Watson and Judy James; grandparents, Ben and Frances Ledford; and Uncle, Sammy Smith.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Tasha Watson; brother, Nathan and (Amanda) Watson; sister, Hannah Watson (Maddie Cloer); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Juanita and David Champion; nephews and nieces, Mason Champion; Zori and Casen Bledsoe; Destiny, Jordon and Lathen Pickard, Brentley and Ella Kate Baily, Aceten Roberson; great-niece, Wakelynn Mathis; special friends, Grace Jackson, Austin Kenney, Lee Fowler, Justin Ingram and Ryan Beard. A special thank you to the Babb’s Body Shop family for all the love and support.Any Motorcycles, rollbacks, and wreckers are welcome to ride in the funeral procession.

The funeral service to honor the life of Michael Anthony Watson will be at 3 PM Friday, October 2, 2026, with Pastor Tim Reid officiating. The Interment will be in the Center Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2026, from 5 PM to 8 PM.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to post this obituary as a courtesy for the family of Michael Anthony Watson.

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