Mary Farmer, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 26, 2026. Born on May 30, 1935 in rural Virginia to Curtis and Frances Manning, Mary was the youngest of 11 siblings. She married Eugene Farmer on November 18, 1950 and they lived in Virginia, Connecticut, Nebraska, New Jersey, Mississippi, and Arkansas before settling in Kingston, TN in 1989. She was primarily a homemaker but worked multiple jobs in the service industry. Mary was a devout Baptist whose interests included family, playing cards (she was quite a card shark), watching sports (especially the Vols), bible study, and spoiling her animals.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene Farmer, and her daughter, Becky Farmer.

She is survived by her cat, Dolly (who is available for adoption), children, Bill (Lois) Farmer of Norfolk, NE and Sue Wolfe of Catlin, IL; grandchildren, Jamie (Angie) Ridge, Brad (Becky) Ridge, Tammy (Alex) Eppert, Stacy (Lance) McCallie, and Jenny (Craig) Larson; great-grandchildren, Zack (Courtney) Ridge, Zoey (Andrew) Elam, Zayne Ridge, Emily Shelley, Carter (Emma) Ridge, Ava Ridge, Bella Larson, Hayden Larson, and great-great-grandchild, Miles Ridge.

Receiving friends will be held from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2026, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral will be at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Victory Baptist Church Missions, PO Box 551 Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Farmer Family.

Like this: Like Loading…