Marvin (Joe) Turnbill, Oakdale

Dear Family and Friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Marvin (Joe) Turnbill, age 68, who passed away on October 24, 2026, at his home in Oakdale, Tennessee, with his loving wife and son by his side.

Born on March 7, 1958, Joe enjoyed fixing things, working on cars, and reading. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and the laughter he brought to those around him. He will be remembered for his unique talents, his humor, and the many memories he leaves behind.

Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Trula Rayder, and his siblings Elizabeth Keathley, Carolyn McCormick, Kathy Prater, James Turnbill, Don Turnbill, and Wiley Turnbill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Turnbill; his son, David Turnbill; his sisters, Mary Lyles of Oakdale and Anita (Robert) Hall of Lancing; his brother, David (Tammy) Turnbill of Harriman; and several nieces and nephews.

Though our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing that Joe is now home with our Lord, where there is no more pain or sorrow, only eternal peace. We hold close the promise of Heaven and the hope that one day we will be reunited again. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and we will share details once they are finalized.

Until we meet again in Heaven, may he rest peacefully in the arms of our Lord.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marvin (Joe) Turnbill.

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