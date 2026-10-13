Martha Bonn (Davis) Stringfield, 87

Martha Bonn (Davis) Stringfield, A member of Deep Springs Baptist Church, she a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on February 12, 1939, Martha lived a life filled with love, strength, and devotion to her family. She was a woman whose love knew no bounds, whose heart was always open, and whose presence brought comfort to those fortunate enough to know her. She was the kind of woman who would do anything in the world for the people she loved, always willing to listen, offer encouragement, and give of herself without hesitation.

Martha shared 68 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Jack Stringfield, building a lifetime of memories, love, and family together. Her greatest treasures in life were her family and the special bonds she shared with each of them.

Martha’s strength was something truly special. Even through life’s hardest seasons, she carried a love for her family that never wavered. She taught those around her the importance of family, the value of kindness, and the beauty of loving others wholeheartedly. Her legacy is not measured in years alone, but in the generations she helped shape, the lives she touched, and the love she leaves behind.

Martha’s earthly journey has come to an end, but the love she planted in the hearts of her family will never fade. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, strength, and devotion that will continue to shine for years to come.

Those Who Preceded Her in Death

Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Stringfield; her twin sister, Mary Herrell; her sisters, Hazel Ruble and Una Lunsford; and her brothers, Louis Davis and Wayne Davis.

Those Left to Cherish Her Memory

She leaves behind her loving brothers, Raymond (Betsy) Davis and Jimmy Davis; her sister, Betty Jean Davis; and her sister-in-law, Juanita Davis.

Her loving daughters, Glenna (Doug) Engle, Mitzi (Robert Jr.) Walker, and Joyce (Rocky) Brown, will forever hold their mother close in their hearts.

She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, April (Marty) Harbin, Jackie (Tim) Pyle, Bridget (Randy) Jones, and Tyler Walker, Rocky Brown Jr. along with her beloved great-grandchildren, Kelsea (Seth) Hatmaker, Drake (Kenadi) Pyle, Khloe (Nick) Moog, Caden Pyle, Chase Harbin, and Khloe Wilkerson.

Each of them carries a piece of her heart, her wisdom, and the unconditional love she gave so freely.

Though she may no longer be by our side, she will forever remain in our hearts. Her love will continue through every generation, and her memory will always be a blessing to the family she loved so dearly.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Martha Bonn (Davis) Stringfield

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