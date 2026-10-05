Mark “Hoover” Sexton, Petros

Mark “Hoover” Sexton, age 64, of Petros, TN was lost to us on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, leaving behind many a coffee can full of warshers and miscellaneous junk, a well-used N64, and lots and lots of “yard art”.

He’s survived by his wife, Vickie Sexton, who he lovingly referred to as ‘really neat’, his children, grandchildren and far too many other family members and friends to name here – you all know who you are and please know you are loved, despite your name not appearing in someone else’s obituary.

He’s preceded in death by his parents and sister, many close friends, as well as several others who are greatly missed.

Hoover was far from perfect, but you’d be hard pressed to find someone with a bigger heart than his. He wore a lot of hats, both on his noggin and for work. He loved working at the bus garage, making sure all the kids had a safe bus ride. He loved to fish, hunt, eat, raise hogs, drink beer and tell stories about his life and his travels while running cable. He helped a lot of folks out; he’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was a good man and we loved him dearly.

The family has chosen cremation. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mark “Hoover” Sexton.

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