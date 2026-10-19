Marilyn Sue “Mamaw” Duncan Wills, 77, passed away on October 15, 2026. Born on June 29, 1949, Marilyn was a woman whose presence was unmistakable—honest, delightfully nosey, and deeply woven into the lives of her loving family.

Marilyn was a homemaker. She also enjoyed bowling and was known as an amazing bowler, a talent that brought both fun and pride through the years. Marilyn was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Manuel Duncan and Gwena Faye Mowery Duncan Torres; her sister, Sandy Wills; her brothers, Delmar Lee Parks Duncan and her little brother, Jimmy Duncan; and her children, Matthew Wills and Sandy Wills Foster.

Marilyn leaves behind a family who will carry her memory forward with love. She is survived by her loving husband, James Kenneth Wills. She also leaves her daughter, Teresa Wills Scarbrough husband, Robert , her son; Stephen Wills, and his wife, Ruby Nicole Wills; and her special daughter, Leisa White. Her love also reached the next generations, and she is survived by her grandchildren, Jacob (Lupe), Justin (Danielle), Zane, Sierra (Brock), and Angel and by her great-grandchildren, Alivia, Kylovena, Braelyn, Zena, Josiah, Zayne, and Zylah, her fur babies, Delilah and her chickens. She is also survived by her special aunts, Nancy Carden and Brenda Wilson

The family offers special thanks to Thomas Carden for “pop watch”, and to the staff at Fort Sanders for the love and care they provided. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Beech Grove Baptist Church in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 18, 2026, at the Beech Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Sharp and Rev. Paul Smith officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held following the funeral service on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Old Beech Grove Church Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading…