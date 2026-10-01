Marilyn L. “Susie” Parker, Rockwood

Mrs. Marilyn L. “Susie” Parker, 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Diversicare of Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born November 6, 1953, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She loved music, fishing, stray animals, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben & Nellie Collett; husbands, Charles T. “Tommy” Parker, and Larry Ray Rollins; daughter, Julie Ann Rollins; brother, Ray “Sonny” Collett; and sisters, Joan Alexy, and Vivian Dean Collett.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Jennifer Lilly

Sons: Justin Crafton

Jon Rollins

Grandchildren: Ryan Branson (Brittani)

Jacob Nance (Megan)

Thomas Lilly

Great Grandchildren: Dalton Branson, Michael Branson, Alexis Branson, Nathaniel Branson, Baylee Nance, Miles Nance, Lawson Nance, and Palmer Nance

Sister: Janie Easter

Brother: Joe Stephen Collett (Debbie)

Sister-in-law: Gennell Collett

Brother-in-law: Dwight Alexy

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Hyle Waldo officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marilyn L. “Susie” Parker.

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